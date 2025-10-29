Where was this outrage when DC poked Stipe in 3 title fights?

Aspinall fans who can dish it but absolutely not take it are melting down, calling for Gane to be suspended, fired, banned from the sport, attacked outside of competition, drawn and quartered, etc. Don’t remember this kind of discourse when Cormier poked Stipe worse in three separate title fights. Is it okay because it’s Fatso, like everything else he’s gotten away with?
 
I think this is 100% on Gane, if he doesn't foul none of this happens.

Also think it should've been a DQ, but beyond that iiwii, rematch and move on.

Pokes do need tighter penalties though, maybe screwing what should've been a fight to reestablish the HW division will make them change, but i doubt it.
 
Good thing for DC that Stipe is an absolute savage and a GOAT and he marched back in there. Even still, if Stipe had decided to take the NC, people would have likely blamed him instead of DC, still, because there's a weird Stipe hate that permeates this place.

American hero. Respectful competitor. Many KO's. Ducked no one. Refused to let the goof put his belt on him. UFC record for HW title defenses.

To the OP; I really have no clue why DC didn't catch a rash of shit for that. I still bang this drum anytime the fight is mentioned or someone tries to argue that DC's HW legacy is better than Stipe's. Fatso ain't even top 5. Top ten is a stretch imo.
 
TS literally just made up a narrative, got upset by said made up narrative, then argued against his own made up narrative, all in about 50 words.
 
Clark Rogers said:
I think this is 100% on Gane, if he doesn't foul none of this happens.

Also think it should've been a DQ, but beyond that iiwii, rematch and move on.

Pokes do need tighter penalties though, maybe screwing what should've been a fight to reestablish the HW division will make them change, but i doubt it.
I wouldn't say it's 100% on Gane. I think the UFC and athletic commissions own 90% of the blame. Professional athletes are always going to try to cheat. It's their job to penalize it.

The one thing we agree on is that it's 100% NOT Tom's fault
 
RockyLockridge said:
no, there wasn't next question.

AND Dc's was far more intentional looking, he actually throws a close fist and opens it right before it got to stipes face.
What do you mean there wasn't? A ton of people (me included) hated DC for that and celebrated him losing the trilogy.

Are we gonna pretend like DC was a well liked figured on sherdog? The guy got hate for holding a towel funny, of course he got shat on when he committed a clearer foul.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Good thing for DC that Stipe is an absolute savage and a GOAT and he marched back in there. Even still, if Stipe had decided to take the NC, people would have likely blamed him instead of DC, still, because there's a weird Stipe hate that permeates this place.

American hero. Respectful competitor. Many KO's. Ducked no one. Refused to let the goof put his belt on him. UFC record for HW title defenses.

To the OP; I really have no clue why DC didn't catch a rash of shit for that. I still bang this drum anytime the fight is mentioned or someone tries to argue that DC's HW legacy is better than Stipe's. Fatso ain't even top 5. Top ten is a stretch imo.
I think a lot of people don't consider too thst this generation of fighters got to see things play out for the last generation and they're not dumb.

Why fight hurt, sick, continue when you've been severely fouled etc when you already know from experience you won't be rewarded for it.
 
Mike said:
I think a lot of people don't consider too thst this generation of fighters got to see things play out for the last generation and they're not dumb.

Why fight hurt, sick, continue when you've been severely fouled etc when you already know from experience you won't be rewarded for it.
Yes. That whole ordeal played out terribly for Stipe. Got KTFO'd, then had to wait for a rematch while DC pursued other fights.
 
