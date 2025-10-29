Where was this outrage when DC poked Stipe in 3 title fights?

Only Here for Attachments
Aspinall fans who can dish it but absolutely not take it are melting down, calling for Gane to be suspended, fired, banned from the sport, attacked outside of competition, drawn and quartered, etc. Don’t remember this kind of discourse when Cormier poked Stipe worse in three separate title fights. Is it okay because it’s Fatso, like everything else he’s gotten away with?