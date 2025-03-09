  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Where was the fight IQ?

That was hard to watch. Alex Pereira's movement gave Ankalaev his entries. It looked like he'd never faced a southpaw before. Leading with the front hand, circling towards the inside, neglecting lead foot dominance. There was zero attempt at linear attacks to stop the forward pressure and zero attempt at taking advantage of the body given the switch stances. Nothing but leg kicks to the front leg where the angles weren't there, putting him in boxing range. Getting caught against the cage was a product of his choices.

Alex is a phenomenal striker. He knows these things. The way he fought looked like he was completely ignorant of the basic concepts you need before turning pro. Watching that match had me perplexed. Even the clinch work was frustrating. He just sat on an overhook without pummeling and gave up his head position. When he got rocked he just sat there square in front of him instead of committing to his attack or recommitting to a defensive cycle. The fight was so predictable due to the plethora of mistakes that it was like a match i'd already seen 100 times.

Typically, i'd chop it up to someone just being a C-D tier striker but we know Alex is not... He only landed 11 head strikes in 25 minutes as well. That fight just seems so.... odd.
 
Too much time wasted on guest appearances and media. Chillin with nina gonna make u pretty dumb too.
 
Maybe Ankalaev isn't an MMA brawler bum like Poatans past opponents and the angles and looks Ankalaev was giving left less openings for Poatsn to exploit?
 
It was from Ank's master boxing and master coach
Poatan is a one trick pony, keep at range with leg kick then jab and counter hook
Ank walked straight through it and boxed him like Poirier
 
