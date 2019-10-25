Where to Retire

SamSchmidt
I crossed time for you belt
Banned
- Joined
- Oct 2, 2018
- Messages
- 7,358
- Reaction score
- 239
Ok. Let's do this. You get 3k a month retirement and you wanna live and not just survive.
Where do we go?
Are you comfortable living out of your home country?
Top 5 places to Retire on a budget:
1. Costa Rica
It's not the cheapest. But it's the closest thing you will get to a 1st world country on a third world budget. Good medical and safety ratings.
2. Cambodia
Cheapest place in the world. But you can still live the high life. You can get by on 1k a month here.
3. Thailand
Been here. Very fun. Lots of expat. Wear a rubber.
4. Bolivia
Cost effective. If you don't mind being landlocked.
5. Nepal
Find your inner spirit thingy here. Trek. Clack prayer beads. Find the golden child, die in a avalanche or oxygen starvation all for a low low price.
Where would you guys pick to live?
Doesn't have to be just this list
Where do we go?
Are you comfortable living out of your home country?
Top 5 places to Retire on a budget:
1. Costa Rica
It's not the cheapest. But it's the closest thing you will get to a 1st world country on a third world budget. Good medical and safety ratings.
2. Cambodia
Cheapest place in the world. But you can still live the high life. You can get by on 1k a month here.
3. Thailand
Been here. Very fun. Lots of expat. Wear a rubber.
4. Bolivia
Cost effective. If you don't mind being landlocked.
5. Nepal
Find your inner spirit thingy here. Trek. Clack prayer beads. Find the golden child, die in a avalanche or oxygen starvation all for a low low price.
Where would you guys pick to live?
Doesn't have to be just this list