Where to Retire

Ok. Let's do this. You get 3k a month retirement and you wanna live and not just survive.

Where do we go?

Are you comfortable living out of your home country?

Top 5 places to Retire on a budget:

1. Costa Rica
Beach-House-in-Costa-Rica.jpg

It's not the cheapest. But it's the closest thing you will get to a 1st world country on a third world budget. Good medical and safety ratings.

2. Cambodia
1932224_17050517130052806390.jpg

Cheapest place in the world. But you can still live the high life. You can get by on 1k a month here.

3. Thailand
images.jpeg
Been here. Very fun. Lots of expat. Wear a rubber.

4. Bolivia
Honeymoon+Suite+Bolivia+Lodge.jpg

Cost effective. If you don't mind being landlocked.

5. Nepal
Mount-Everest.jpg

Find your inner spirit thingy here. Trek. Clack prayer beads. Find the golden child, die in a avalanche or oxygen starvation all for a low low price.



Where would you guys pick to live?
Doesn't have to be just this list
 
I'm moving to coastal Oregon. Already got my second pad being paid for by renters. I can't retire here in California.
 
Scott Parker 27 said:
I'm moving to coastal Oregon. Already got my second pad being paid for by renters. I can't retire here in California.
Wwelcome....wait never mind.

We don't want anymore fucking Californians up here.

Where you thinking?
Take a gander at Pacific city
 
yikes, only $3K a month.
get a second job and retire somewhere nice.
that's peanuts.
 
lol@3k a month being considered living on a budget


Florida

Im not living/retiring outside of America. When shit hits the fan I want to be on home base with the greatest fighting superpower behind me to have my back. I dont want to be stranded in Bolivia when WW3 starts.
 
IloveTHIS said:
lol@3k a month being considered living on a budget


Florida

Im not living/retiring outside of America. When shit hits the fan I want to be on home base with the greatest fighting superpower behind me to have my back. I dont want to be stranded in Bolivia when WW3 starts.
Right I understand but if we had to Retire on a budget.

I'm poor. Obviously
 
Maybe Abruzzo in Italy. By all accounts it's an amazing place and the cost of living is much lower than you'd expect.
 
monkeyrhythm said:
Maybe Abruzzo in Italy. By all accounts it's an amazing place and the cost of living is much lower than you'd expect.
I wouldn't mind a Italy staycation. I need to go there first though. I know it's nice. But heard it's expensive as fuck
 
My wife & I are staying right where we're at right now, Sedona, Arizona.
 
just be careful down in the bottom of the boot and on Sicily if you go.
so many thieves.
madre di Dio!
 
I plan to move between Florida and the Philippines in my old age.

Unless my wife dies then I'll pull a Nick Cage in Thailand and drown my sorrow in hookers and alcohol until I'm dead.
 
SamSchmidt said:
I wouldn't mind a Italy staycation. I need to go there first though. I know it's nice. But heard it's expensive as fuck
Look into it; my friend goes to Abruzzo all the time as it's where his girl is from. It's nowhere near as pricey as Rome etc.
 
None of those places lol

Hollywood-Hills-1500x750.jpg
 
Some 3rd world country where having a decent amount of money gets you a 1st world +++ experience.
 
