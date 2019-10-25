Where to Retire

Ok. Let's do this. You get 3k a month retirement and you wanna live and not just survive.Where do we go?Are you comfortable living out of your home country?Top 5 places to Retire on a budget:1. Costa RicaIt's not the cheapest. But it's the closest thing you will get to a 1st world country on a third world budget. Good medical and safety ratings.2. CambodiaCheapest place in the world. But you can still live the high life. You can get by on 1k a month here.3. ThailandBeen here. Very fun. Lots of expat. Wear a rubber.4. BoliviaCost effective. If you don't mind being landlocked.5. NepalFind your inner spirit thingy here. Trek. Clack prayer beads. Find the golden child, die in a avalanche or oxygen starvation all for a low low price.Where would you guys pick to live?Doesn't have to be just this list