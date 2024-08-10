Where should I post a thread asking general questions?

FilipEmoFights

FilipEmoFights

Darthpublican
Yellow Card
Joined
Jan 6, 2022
Messages
829
Reaction score
780
Specifically I see guys uploading GIFS and Photos and I attempted to start a thread and upload a photo from my iPhone and it didn’t work. The thread is old now and this happened a while ago but I wanted to post a photo in a thread earlier and could not figure it out.
Do I upload it straight from my phone or do I have to upload it to a source website and then like..link it here
Is this like hmtl based like MySpace was?

What the heck do I do?
 
You can pretty much do all video and photo's with these two buttons. Always click preview after to see what your post will look like.

1723276153309.png
 
There is a way to upload pics from your phone but I've never done it.

It's much easier if you have a pic that's already posted somewhere on the Internet. I just right click the photo and open image in new tab. Which works in chrome.

Then go to that tab and copy the URL and then come here and pick the photo icon, then pick the little chain link icon. That shows you to paste the URL that you copied.
 
General question: They say milk is a base, yogurt is from milk. Is it bad to have froyo close to a meal? Does the froyo cancel out stomach acid?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

RemyR
Resolved Is it intentional that we can't upload media to the War Room forum from our phones?
Replies
1
Views
636
Valhoven
Valhoven

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,244,877
Messages
56,014,946
Members
175,032
Latest member
Dales miksov

Share this page

Back
Top