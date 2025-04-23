International Where On This Planet is There the Most Hatred for Eachother Between Two Countries Historically Included?

Israel vs Iran etal?
India vs Pakistan?
Germany vs Jews?
Serbs vs Bosnians ?
S Korea vs N Korea?
England vs Scotts?
Armenia vs Azerbaijan?
Houthis vs Turks/Saudis?
Japan vs Asia?

Theres been hellish hatred amazingly. The CIA rates that the most likely region where a nuclear war will begin is between India and Pakistan. But that doesn't necessarily underlie the status level of their hatred since they both happen to possess nukes. Nobody really understands this part of the world or likely don't care but Im fascinated by it since they are also very similar peoples/cultures.




I think the North Korea South Korea thing is a bit overrated since they both willingly accept defectors. I did read that many in the south don't necessarily want reunification now because its been so long and they generally dislike them that much now or are unwilling to pay the enormous fees to get them back up to speed once reunification happens.

Maybe they're all equal. Some have taken more steps than others to realize their endeavors.
Id like to hear opinions and what can be done to ease things.



 
Many might not know these two countries engaged in a chimpanzee war with sticks in 2024 where over 100 total were reportedly killed between them

True story theres an actual agreement between them where guns cannot be used in border disputes which is basically we will still probably hate and fight each other but there will be no hitting in the face.
 
The Hutus and Tutsis in Rwanda gave it a good run for their money, but I'm inclined to put that a bit lower on the list than what's given. It did result in a genocide of almost 1,000,000 people, but it hasn't been as enduring as many others.

What about internal strifes? The Khmer Rouge genocided 40% of its own population, approx 3 million people. Does that count?
 
The Hutus and Tutsis in Rwanda gave it a good run for their money, but I'm inclined to put that a bit lower on the list than what's given. It did result in a genocide of almost 1,000,000 people, but it hasn't been as enduring as many others.

What about internal strifes? The Khmer Rouge genocided 40% of its own population, approx 3 million people. Does that count?
first one is a doozy how could I forget
 
apache tribes vs Spain and later mexico
carthage vs Rome
gaul and germanic peeps vs rome
imperial Japan vs china
nazi Germany vs Russia
mongols vs everybody
 
Anyone vs anyone from the Balkans.

/thread
 
