Israel vs Iran etal?

India vs Pakistan?

Germany vs Jews?

Serbs vs Bosnians ?

S Korea vs N Korea?

England vs Scotts?

Armenia vs Azerbaijan?

Houthis vs Turks/Saudis?

Japan vs Asia?



Theres been hellish hatred amazingly. The CIA rates that the most likely region where a nuclear war will begin is between India and Pakistan. But that doesn't necessarily underlie the status level of their hatred since they both happen to possess nukes. Nobody really understands this part of the world or likely don't care but Im fascinated by it since they are also very similar peoples/cultures.









I think the North Korea South Korea thing is a bit overrated since they both willingly accept defectors. I did read that many in the south don't necessarily want reunification now because its been so long and they generally dislike them that much now or are unwilling to pay the enormous fees to get them back up to speed once reunification happens.



Maybe they're all equal. Some have taken more steps than others to realize their endeavors.

Id like to hear opinions and what can be done to ease things.







