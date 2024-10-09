Where is Pantoja?

Why is this guy not fighting? He's fought once this year in May, UFC signed Kai Asakura whom he could fight.

then there is also Tiara who is now fighting Royval for really no reason when we could have just gone Taira vs Pantoja, Or even KKF vs Pantoja.

3 fights he could have that are resonable and are not rematches yet nothing. And I've heard nothing about him being Injured or out.

Anyone know what's up with him?
 
He fought 3 times between July 2023 and May 2024 and in his post fight interview his last fight said he was taking some time off. Now he's booked for UFC 310.
 
