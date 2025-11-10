We spend more money just on paying the interest on our debt that we spend on our entire US military. And we spend more on our military than the next top 10 military spending countries combined.

We are at $39 trillion in debt.



Just in the last few months, our debt grew by $2 trillion.



2008 was the year when our debt really started ballooning.



The last 20 years, no matter if Republican or Democrat, the spending has been out of control and that's to say the least.



Where is our tax money going? We are at $39 TRILLION in debt and we don't even have universal healthcare for it.



How much longer until 100% of all our taxes go to just paying the interest? With 0 money going to social security, no medicare, no welfare, no government employees to pay, no military, etc..