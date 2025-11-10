Economy Where is our tax money going?

We spend more money just on paying the interest on our debt that we spend on our entire US military. And we spend more on our military than the next top 10 military spending countries combined.
We are at $39 trillion in debt.

Just in the last few months, our debt grew by $2 trillion.

2008 was the year when our debt really started ballooning.

The last 20 years, no matter if Republican or Democrat, the spending has been out of control and that's to say the least.

Where is our tax money going? We are at $39 TRILLION in debt and we don't even have universal healthcare for it.

How much longer until 100% of all our taxes go to just paying the interest? With 0 money going to social security, no medicare, no welfare, no government employees to pay, no military, etc..
 
Paying interest on our debt? Who do those payments go to?
 
Rump had increased military funding as never before.
While ofc not for Gi bills or other perks vets might get....
So taste reality...

And before rednecks cavemans will cry about " support for Israel " it is actually tool how to support redneck arses working in certain factories.... let's give them 4 b, they will purchase weapons and ammo from pro rep oriented rednecks for 8 b, rednecks will be happy with profit and plebs about jobs and salaries ofc.

MIC industry funding is higher than ever was during last 35 years....
 
We drop over a trillion a year just to pay interest on the debt -- money that literally buys us nothing but a polite nod from our creditors.

Not roads, or feeding kids -- not cancer (boner pills seem to be doing well) -- just global loan sharks. Not like we ever have any lunatics saying "audit the fed" or "end the fed" -- when it's literally a system by design to skim wealth off a nation.

Does anyone here not realize as a country, we threw out the first bank of the US and the 2nd one (Jackson literally ran with the slogan "Jackson and NO BANK") -- There are some out there who think the "federal reserve" is actually "federal."

History be funny shit like that. The "Federal Reserve" itself just "happens to be" the third central bank this country. The first two imploded under the same fuckin' scams -- printing money from nothing and loaning it back to us with interest.

Yet, on we let it go... Changed the name, reinstalled it -- same fucking scamware.

Anyways -- the scoreboard says $39 trillion, and the best we’re getting is potholes, tent cities, and a healthcare system that bills you more for an ambulance than a used car.

At this point, paying taxes feels less like civic duty and more like buying VIP tickets to watch congress light your paycheck on fire.
 
It's more an issue of the US hamstrung it's revenue collection badly this century and undercollects compared to most deceloped democracies.

Spending needs to be pared back to, but most of it goes to popular programs for old people or defense spending.
 
its a scam framework and the money obviously goes to international bankers, and being so retarded to ask where interest goes and not actually know the answer is a bank is kind of the best example of americans being successfully brainwashed completely
 
Almost all the money is going to social security, medicare, medicaid
 
