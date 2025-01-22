  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Where is Khaos Williams?

Dude is 30, and fights once a year, if that.

May, 2024, KO's Carlston Harris.
May, 2023, defeats Rolando Bedoya.
May, 2022, loses to Randy Brown by split decision.

Then you click on Randy Brown, since beating Khaos by split decision in 2022, Randy has fought 6 times.

3 last year, 2 the year before, 1 the year before that.

Where the fuck is Khaos?
 
maybe he's one of those guys who don't take fighting that serious, shows up once a year, ko's someone, gets a bonus and then does something else with his time. Holland is kind of like that except he fights actively to make the most money possible even though he gives up everytime
 
images


Screenshot_20250123_001223_Instagram.jpg

I don't know but he seems to have a side gig of some sorts...
 
