Where is Khaos Williams?

TCE
"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
- Joined
- Sep 17, 2005
- Messages
- 20,796
- Reaction score
- 21,206
Dude is 30, and fights once a year, if that.
May, 2024, KO's Carlston Harris.
May, 2023, defeats Rolando Bedoya.
May, 2022, loses to Randy Brown by split decision.
Then you click on Randy Brown, since beating Khaos by split decision in 2022, Randy has fought 6 times.
3 last year, 2 the year before, 1 the year before that.
Where the fuck is Khaos?
May, 2024, KO's Carlston Harris.
May, 2023, defeats Rolando Bedoya.
May, 2022, loses to Randy Brown by split decision.
Then you click on Randy Brown, since beating Khaos by split decision in 2022, Randy has fought 6 times.
3 last year, 2 the year before, 1 the year before that.
Where the fuck is Khaos?