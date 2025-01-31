  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Where is Kamaru Usman?

Meathead Jock

Meathead Jock

WAR ASKREN
@Gold
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
20,093
Reaction score
1,209
Lost a super close fight to Khamzat in 2023, no fights in 2024, no fights scheduled yet in 2025.

37 years old, he sitting waiting for a replacement fill in title shot or did he quietly retire and I missed it? Injured?

He has a podcast I don't listen to so I'm assuming his future has come up at some point on it.
 
Heard he started surf lesson this week

d65aa4aefabce8ceaa4e5e3d3c591fa9db8be53b.jpg
 
All he has to do is wait and he'll get a TS eventually <lol>Division is funny like that :p
 
Probably hoping to get a title shot without having to beat anyone
 
Is short term memory common on here? Usman was offered to fight Shavkat in December but passsed it up.
 
Usman is barking from the sidelines and making his way towards 38y/o
 
I'd hope to see him fight soon, personally he is my favorite WW to watch post GSP.
 
