Where is Kamara Usman?

Meathead Jock
WAR ASKREN
@Gold
- Joined
- Sep 26, 2011
- Messages
- 20,090
- Reaction score
- 1,205
Lost a super close fight to Khamzat in 2023, no fights in 2024, no fights scheduled yet in 2025.
37 years old, he sitting waiting for a replacement fill in title shot or did he quietly retire and I missed it? Injured?
He has a podcast I don't listen to so I'm assuming his future has come up at some point on it.
37 years old, he sitting waiting for a replacement fill in title shot or did he quietly retire and I missed it? Injured?
He has a podcast I don't listen to so I'm assuming his future has come up at some point on it.