Where is Kamara Usman?

Meathead Jock

Meathead Jock

WAR ASKREN
@Gold
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
20,090
Reaction score
1,205
Lost a super close fight to Khamzat in 2023, no fights in 2024, no fights scheduled yet in 2025.

37 years old, he sitting waiting for a replacement fill in title shot or did he quietly retire and I missed it? Injured?

He has a podcast I don't listen to so I'm assuming his future has come up at some point on it.
 
