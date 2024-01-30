Where is Islam?

cws80us
What's the deal with this dude? Hasn't fought since Oct and currently has no fights scheduled through UFC 300 in April. So, he's at least 6 months between fights. I get the Ramadan layoff, but knowing that was coming why didn't he schedule a fight prior? He could easily have fought in Feb. He didn't even go a full round in his last fight againsr Volk, and Volk himself is fighting in Feb after getting KOed. Dude has only 2 defenses in 18 months. Get off the dang couch and fight. He ain't hurt as far as I know, so what's the deal?