Where is deadshot at?

ROcknrollracing
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2012
- Messages
- 2,601
- Reaction score
- 739
deadshot Juggernaut AI just added Juggercube to the APP. You might want to think about switching programs again.
Is that a program software ?deadshot Juggernaut AI just added Juggercube to the APP. You might want to think about switching programs again.
I thought you might be talking about this forum site , bc it actually found a way to be even more annoying the adds literally go over the posts where the like and reply are then it takes a minute to go away it finally stopped was doing it all day . Now it’s just crashing every minute to 30 seconds every other 3 minutes Ha hayep an app for iPhone and android