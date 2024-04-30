Where does Yoel Romero rank in MW History?

filthybliss
Obviously, a freak of nature, I have no doubt in my mind that if he fought Bisping for the belt, Bisping would of been dead meat and GSP would of never returned. But that being said, Bisping does have the more bountiful resume in terms of quantity and quality of fighters. Hell even Strickland/Dricus/Frank Shamrock might have claims to be placed above him. But absolutely, I have Silva, Hendo, Izzy, Weidman, and Poatan as beating him 7+./10. The rest, it is a coin toss.
