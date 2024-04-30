Where does Yoel Romero rank in MW History?

filthybliss

filthybliss

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Mar 4, 2024
Messages
896
Reaction score
1,477
Obviously, a freak of nature, I have no doubt in my mind that if he fought Bisping for the belt, Bisping would of been dead meat and GSP would of never returned. But that being said, Bisping does have the more bountiful resume in terms of quantity and quality of fighters. Hell even Strickland/Dricus/Frank Shamrock might have claims to be placed above him. But absolutely, I have Silva, Hendo, Izzy, Weidman, and Poatan as beating him 7+./10. The rest, it is a coin toss.
 
Last edited:
filthybliss said:
Obviously, a freak of nature, I have no doubt in my mind that if he fought Bisping for the belt, Bisping would of been dead meat and GSP would of never returned. But that being said, Bisping does have the more bountiful resume in terms of quantity and quality of fighters. Hell even Strickland/Dricus/Frank Shamrock might have claims to be placed above him. But absolutely, I have Silva, Izzy, Weidman, and Poatan as beating him 7+./10. The rest, it is a coin toss.
Click to expand...
He would've been GOAT if the whole fight is only 3 minutes long. The man had a questionable gas tank but when he remembered to finish a fight, it was, to quote Joe Rogan, extremely athletic and explosive

Had prime Izzy shook, on the run and point fighting
main-qimg-1be204273fff95791d6fa60e0ec4ee7f
 
I rank Romero very high. He KO'ed Weidman and Rockhold. He TKO'ed Machida and Brunson. He had a close win over Jacare when both were the two best MWs on Earth. He had really close fights with Izzy and Costa. The only Middleweights I rank higher than Romero all time are Anderson, Izzy and Hendo.
 
Below EVERY UFC MW champion since Zuffa bought it.

It’s pretty simple. More than just a FEW men have won that belt. Romero has NOT.

1714517634573.gif
 
He’s up there pretty high in my book, look at the fighters who he left his mark on. I don’t think anyone really wanted or looked forward to fighting him. You know when you fight him
 
He is one of the scariest fighters in MW history… as well as one of the biggest, what if’s?

What if he came into MMA younger?
What if he wasn’t robbed in his close decisions?
What if he just did more in certain fights where he chose to just “coast”?
What if he fought Bisping instead of GSP when he was champ?

He is undoubtedly the most athletic guy in MW history and could beat literally anyone in the world prime for prime on any given night. The guy is a fucking unit and I’m still not convinced he wasn’t grown in a lab.

IMG_8326.gif
…like who tf else did shit like this.
 
Killer Kadoogan said:
as the guy who got absolutely robbed against whittaker. he should have been MW champ 100%.
Click to expand...
Yeah, Romero should have got the decision in that 2nd fight (or a draw) but it was such a great fight though and an amazing performance by both Yoel and Whittaker. There was no loser that night. Those two took it to a whole different level of war. That fight needs to go in the UFC HOF if it's not already. Dana, we know you read this!
 
Islam Imamate said:
The greatest contender at MW to never win a belt. Jacare is close 2nd but lost to him in the head to head match up and performed worse against common opponents.
Click to expand...

Wish I could like this twice for your sig.
 
Typrune Goatley said:
Imagine we if saw a 20 something year old Romero in his physical prime in the days of PRIDE FC. Can you imagine some of the matchups we could have seen?

Wanderlei Silva
Kevin Randleman
Fedor
Shogun
Ninja
Hendo
Igor
Overeem
Yoshida
Click to expand...
I would be genuinely scared for the safety of his opponents if he was given free juicing passes by Pride:

IMG_8327.gif
 
Typrune Goatley said:
Yeah, Romero should have got the decision in that 2nd fight (or a draw) but it was such a great fight though and an amazing performance by both Yoel and Whittaker. There was no loser that night. Those two took it to a whole different level of war. That fight needs to go in the UFC HOF if it's not already. Dana, we know you read this!
Click to expand...
i forgot which one it was, but their was one fight they had where yoel was the clear winner IMO. an absolute robbery. and unfortunately, there was a loser and his name was Yoel. the average fan doesn't remember, and if they do remember Yoel, they see him now as a has been in the PFL. it's very unfortunate. I think that robbery took the wind out of his sail.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
GSP vs Yoel Romero at MW in 2017 - Who do you think would have won?
2
Replies
31
Views
3K
Stump
Stump

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,341
Messages
55,484,207
Members
174,789
Latest member
This Island Earth

Share this page

Back
Top