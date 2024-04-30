Where does Yoel Romero rank in MW History?

He is one of the scariest fighters in MW history… as well as one of the biggest, what if’s?What if he came into MMA younger?What if he wasn’t robbed in his close decisions?What if he just did more in certain fights where he chose to just “coast”?What if he fought Bisping instead of GSP when he was champ?He is undoubtedly the most athletic guy in MW history and could beat literally anyone in the world prime for prime on any given night. The guy is a fucking unit and I’m still not convinced he wasn’t grown in a lab.…like who tf else did shit like this.