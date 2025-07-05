Where does UFC 318 rank among the worst PPV cards of all time?

TLDR version: UFC 318 is the most pointless PPV main card ever.



Long version: There have been some massive stinkers, but I can't think of any other PPV main cards that were just so completely meaningless in every way. Every main card fight has a either a senior citizen or random bum in it.



For example, UFC 72 was utter garbage, but Rich Franklin and Yushin Okami were at least in their primes and fighting for the next shot at the belt.



The main event is not only for a fake belt but it's also a weird mix of a retirement fight and non-rubber match, which just makes it a waste of time. Either Poirier goes 3-0 and retires or Holloway goes 1-2, resolving absolutely nothing, and will not be fighting for a belt any time soon even if he wins.



Ige vs an 0-1 elderly former Bellator fighter as a co-main has to be among the worst co-mains ever. The fight also means nothing.



I have literally never heard of Ateba Gautier and Valentin is an 0-2 UFC fighter. A complete joke of a main card fight.



1-4 in his last 5 (with the win being over a corpse) Paulo Costa is basically a retired social media influencer. Has not been a serious fighter in half a decade.



Michael Johnson is an ancient journeyman. I like the guy, but he should not be on a PPV main card in 2025.



Some of the other contenders for worst PPV of all time were the result of a rush of injuries, but they had plenty of time to fix this one.



I'm ready to declare it the WOAT but it would be interesting to hear somebody make the case for a more meaningless PPV card. Of course any whining of mongs and shills will also be welcome.