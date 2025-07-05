Where does UFC 318 rank among the worst PPV cards of all time?

TLDR version: UFC 318 is the most pointless PPV main card ever.

Long version: There have been some massive stinkers, but I can't think of any other PPV main cards that were just so completely meaningless in every way. Every main card fight has a either a senior citizen or random bum in it.

For example, UFC 72 was utter garbage, but Rich Franklin and Yushin Okami were at least in their primes and fighting for the next shot at the belt.

The main event is not only for a fake belt but it's also a weird mix of a retirement fight and non-rubber match, which just makes it a waste of time. Either Poirier goes 3-0 and retires or Holloway goes 1-2, resolving absolutely nothing, and will not be fighting for a belt any time soon even if he wins.

Ige vs an 0-1 elderly former Bellator fighter as a co-main has to be among the worst co-mains ever. The fight also means nothing.

I have literally never heard of Ateba Gautier and Valentin is an 0-2 UFC fighter. A complete joke of a main card fight.

1-4 in his last 5 (with the win being over a corpse) Paulo Costa is basically a retired social media influencer. Has not been a serious fighter in half a decade.

Michael Johnson is an ancient journeyman. I like the guy, but he should not be on a PPV main card in 2025.

Some of the other contenders for worst PPV of all time were the result of a rush of injuries, but they had plenty of time to fix this one.

I'm ready to declare it the WOAT but it would be interesting to hear somebody make the case for a more meaningless PPV card. Of course any whining of mongs and shills will also be welcome.
 
I don't have much interest in Dustin the Diva Poirier :rolleyes:
Hopefully Max kicks his ass <bringit><bringit>
 
Here's all the problems with the ME:

- Gimmick belt nobody cares about
- Dustins LAST FIGHT. There's no future in UFC. I'm sorry but I was never excited for that. Wasn't for Jones vs Stipe, Hardy vs Lytle, Lawler vs Price... I mean I get it from them and some fans, but me: Its like cmon man. If he wins Max is down on a 2 fight loss streak and 0-3 against Poirier. If Max wins it could be a sour exit for Dustin
- Two loveable fighters that will beat the hell out of each other again. The second fight was great but Dustin walked through him ultimately

Very strange main event and a lot of service for Max. Idk if I would sell it for $80. that's just me though

with all due respect. I got so much love for them but this is just my opinion.
 
You cared enough to write all that out about the event, and most likely you're still going to watch.

Maybe you'd have a better experience focusing on the positive things instead of a laundry list of reasons of why you're too cool for the event.
 
TLDR version: UFC 318 is the most pointless PPV main card ever.

Long version: There have been some massive stinkers, but I can't think of any other PPV main cards that were just so completely meaningless in every way. Every main card fight has a either a senior citizen or random bum in it.

For example, UFC 72 was utter garbage, but Rich Franklin and Yushin Okami were at least in their primes and fighting for the next shot at the belt.

The main event is not only for a fake belt but it's also a weird mix of a retirement fight and non-rubber match, which just makes it a waste of time. Either Poirier goes 3-0 and retires or Holloway goes 1-2, resolving absolutely nothing, and will not be fighting for a belt any time soon even if he wins.
The main event is epic. There isn't something to be resolved, each fight counts a win is a win. It's paid in blood. Dustin retirement makes it special.

Ige vs an 0-1 elderly former Bellator fighter as a co-main has to be among the worst co-mains ever. The fight also means nothing.
Don't underestimate this one. Quick KO or utter banger. 100%.
I have literally never heard of Ateba Gautier and Valentin is an 0-2 UFC fighter. A complete joke of a main card fight.
I have no clue who this is either

1-4 in his last 5 (with the win being over a corpse) Paulo Costa is basically a retired social media influencer. Has not been a serious fighter in half a decade.
Costa got a name, he can be on a main card. He also did well vs Rob.
Michael Johnson is an ancient journeyman. I like the guy, but he should not be on a PPV main card in 2025.
yeah wtf MJ on a main card vs someone I don't know

Some of the other contenders for worst PPV of all time were the result of a rush of injuries, but they had plenty of time to fix this one.

I'm ready to declare it the WOAT but it would be interesting to hear somebody make the case for a more meaningless PPV card. Of course any whining of mongs and shills will also be welcome.
Vitori vs Alen is a nice grudge match.
 
Very high amongst the worst PPV cards ever if not the very worst. To put it into context for you, UFC 151 was cancelled when Hendo got injured and the co-main event fight between Jake Ellenberger and Jay Hieron was deemed to be too weak to even main event a free card.

Well... IMO that fight is better than the co-main event on this card and it certainly wasn't underneath a huge fight like Jones vs Hendo so I 100% think this card is worse than that. If either Max or Poirier pull out, this is 100% getting cancelled.

Dustin has truly entered his "live long enough to see yourself become the villain" phase. After the Conor fights, he quickly became a "crammed down your throat" corporate stooge who gets title shots left and right and he really hasn't done anything significant in YEARS now.

I know he has name value to casuals but seeing a guy have his 6TH REMATCH in recent times against someone he has already beaten twice is the very definition of stale and I've grown tired of his crybaby Nick Diaz esque reactions to every loss he has.

I'm not even bothering watching this on a stream let alone paying money for it. I will check out the headlines the next day and hopefully see that Dustin got KTFO fast and Max is able to fight again this year but in reality, I don't give a crap either way.

The division needs to move on... Poirier has been Colby Covington level rank squatting since he got paid IMHO
 
