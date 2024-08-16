Media Where does the narrative that Ank only wants to fight in Abu Dhabi come from?

S

swizztony

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 29, 2023
Messages
287
Reaction score
515
I’m quite confused, people’s reasoning for Rountree getting the title shot is Ank only wants to fight in Abu Dhabi. I know he turned down UFC 300 due to fasting for Ramadan but that’s different



I see that he also tweeted that he’d like to fight in Abu Dhabi, but the tweet above proves that he wouldn’t ONLY fight in Abu Dhabi, why is everyone saying that’s the reason this fight hasn’t been made?
 
Lepo Lepo said:
Maybe because his initial call out specifically called for Abu Dhabi?
Click to expand...
Yet as I reiterated in my post, he never once said he’d ONLY fight in Abu Dhabi which is the main narrative matchmaking defenders have gone with, I’m trying to figure out where they’re getting that from
 
Express a preference for a location and the smooth brains here assume you ONLY will fight at that location lol.
 
swizztony said:
I’m quite confused, people’s reasoning for Rountree getting the title shot is Ank only wants to fight in Abu Dhabi. I know he turned down UFC 300 due to fasting for Ramadan but that’s different



I see that he also tweeted that he’d like to fight in Abu Dhabi, but the tweet above proves that he wouldn’t ONLY fight in Abu Dhabi, why is everyone saying that’s the reason this fight hasn’t been made?
Click to expand...

Ank remember tha name Alaev
 
swizztony said:
Yet as I reiterated in my post, he never once said he’d ONLY fight in Abu Dhabi which is the main narrative matchmaking defenders have gone with, I’m trying to figure out where they’re getting that from
Click to expand...
Maybe don’t call for a fight 6 months out in a specific location, and it won’t give off that narrative? It’s pretty simple to understand, even though he obviously saw that as an unwise tactic and changed it up.
 
Yeah, I’ve seen he’s pushed for Abu Dhabi but not where he’s rejected fighting anywhere else or turned down any offers for the fight with the exception of 300 due to observing Ramadan, which no Muslim fighter would have accepted. But I’m seeing lots of comments alluding to him rejecting offers and refusing to fight anywhere else despite finding no evidence of that.
 
Lepo Lepo said:
Maybe don’t call for a fight 6 months out in a specific location, and it won’t give off that narrative? It’s pretty simple to understand, even though he obviously saw that as an unwise tactic and changed it up.
Click to expand...
Nah, it’s pretty logical that saying you’d like to fight in one city whilst also stating you’re down to fight anywhere won’t give off a false narrative that you’d “ONLY” fight in aforementioned city, that’s extremely simple to understand,
 
swizztony said:
Nah, it’s pretty logical that saying you’d like to fight in one city whilst also stating you’re down to fight anywhere won’t give off a false narrative that you’d “ONLY” fight in aforementioned city, that’s extremely simple to understand,
Click to expand...
It’s obviously not, you doofus. Called out for fight immediately in a location 6 months out, gets booked for a fight in that location. Durr, where’s the narrative that he only wants to fight in abi dhabi coming from? Grow a brain and move on.
 
Honestly unless everyone involved start talking we don't really know wtf happened, at the end of the day he got a fight, Alex has a fight and the UFC is the one that make the fights so they eithet didn’t match them up or one said no at the opponent or date offered.
 
Lepo Lepo said:
It’s obviously not, you doofus. Called out for fight immediately in a location 6 months out, gets booked for a fight in that location. Durr, where’s the narrative that he only wants to fight in abi dhabi coming from? Grow a brain and move on.
Click to expand...
You must be brain dead. Let me try to explain it in simpler terms, him being booked for a fight in Abu Dhabi when 6/8 of his last fights are in the US, when a month and a half ago he said hed be down to fight Alex anywhere =\= “he only wants to fight in Abu Dhabi”

if you want it broken down even more in your next post I can do that as well, I highly respect your level of autism.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Pequeño Corey
"This guy is complicated." Pereira responds to Uncleaev callout
2 3 4
Replies
74
Views
3K
Ruckus245
R

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,190
Messages
56,035,083
Members
175,045
Latest member
Semir

Share this page

Back
Top