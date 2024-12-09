Where does Rampage Jackson rank all time?

Would it be fair to put him somewhere around 25? He wasn't a master of anything besides the Donkey Kong smash. Couldn't impose his hands on anyone elusive (since he lacked boxing fights), couldn't impose his wrestling on a wrestling expert(started wrestling late in life). Never liked kicks much. Wasn't interested in BJJ;

But he was a strong guy in a mount position.
 
