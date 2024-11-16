Where does it end for Connor?

marvinparsons
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 4, 2011
- Messages
- 3,016
- Reaction score
- 2,070
What do people think about where Connor ends up 5, 10, 20 years from now? He's an out of control cokehead/alchie/PED abuser at present. And allegedly sexually assaults women and punches old men.
Do you think he'll just continue like this indefinitely until he's like a Bam Margera, still being a junkie moron at age 50? ODs? Goes to jail? Hits rock bottom and turns his shit around? Runs out of money?
Do you think he'll just continue like this indefinitely until he's like a Bam Margera, still being a junkie moron at age 50? ODs? Goes to jail? Hits rock bottom and turns his shit around? Runs out of money?