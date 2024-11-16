Where does it end for Connor?

What do people think about where Connor ends up 5, 10, 20 years from now? He's an out of control cokehead/alchie/PED abuser at present. And allegedly sexually assaults women and punches old men.



Do you think he'll just continue like this indefinitely until he's like a Bam Margera, still being a junkie moron at age 50? ODs? Goes to jail? Hits rock bottom and turns his shit around? Runs out of money?