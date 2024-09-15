Where does herb get off creating a break in the action for merab turning away ?

flowoftruth
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jun 17, 2018
- Messages
- 5,394
- Reaction score
- 6,537
Idiot herb
Merab stupidly turned away and started yelling at Sean's coach. When o malley went in to capitalise herb quickly ran in and broke up the action???What actually happened then in first round my stream crashed. Excessive coaching???
Merab stupidly turned away and started yelling at Sean's coach. When o malley went in to capitalise herb quickly ran in and broke up the action???
For what? Why does that warrant his involvement and a break in the action?No, merab very shortly after the fight started was pointing and yelling at Sean's corner and Herb immediately paused the fight while Sean popped into range to hit merab but it wasn't any sort of action to save merab. It was to scold/warn merab to stop.
What about that glove grab though?
I saw, these warnings need to turn into point deductions. Warnings aren't getting the message across.O malley was grabbing inside Merab's glove, he got rightfully warned.
I almost had a fucking heart attack thinking he was gonna say Merab tapped to nothing for a second.
For what? Why does that warrant his involvement and a break in the action?
Right in the back of the head, too. But of course Herb chose not to see that...Yells stop, Merab stops and gets blasted