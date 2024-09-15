Where does herb get off creating a break in the action for merab turning away ?

What actually happened then in first round my stream crashed. Excessive coaching???
 
flowoftruth said:
Merab stupidly turned away and started yelling at Sean's coach. When o malley went in to capitalise herb quickly ran in and broke up the action???
No, merab very shortly after the fight started was pointing and yelling at Sean's corner and Herb immediately paused the fight while Sean popped into range to hit merab but it wasn't any sort of action to save merab. It was to scold/warn merab to stop.
 
FreedomCricket said:
No, merab very shortly after the fight started was pointing and yelling at Sean's corner and Herb immediately paused the fight while Sean popped into range to hit merab but it wasn't any sort of action to save merab. It was to scold/warn merab to stop.
For what? Why does that warrant his involvement and a break in the action?
 
There are many things I disagree about what Herb did in that fight but this is a terrible take. He stopped the fight to address Merab.
 
Herb had a bad night that was saved only by a few good calls like the glove grab

It's crazy how aggressive he was to call them to work when they were in positions working already
 
Herb needs sacking for tonight's performance alone, let alone all the stinkers he's had over the years.
 
Dana definitely payed Herb a bonus tonight, either that or Herb lost all cognitive thinking overnight. Threatening to stand them up while Merab is literally throwing strikes and changing positions constantly
 
