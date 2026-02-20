Where does Gina rank in terms of importance in Women's MMA???

Lionheart7167
Obviously Gina was never a world beater or elite champion. She retired 9-1, and was smashed when she faced elite opposition (Cyborg).
But, in terms of her importance for developing Women's MMA and putting it on the map, would you rank her behind Rousey?
She brought a lot of eyeballs to MMA, and her fight with Cyborg brought in 600K viewership which is insane considering the UFC has struggled to get those numbers with a lot of marquee matchups.
Certainly, fighters like Nunes, Cyborg, Shevchenko, Zheng, Joanna and Holm were better and have more relevance, but I'm not sure how influential they are compared to Gina.
Discuss.
