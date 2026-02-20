Where does Gina rank in terms of importance in Women's MMA???

L

Lionheart7167

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jan 8, 2013
Messages
961
Reaction score
1,479
Obviously Gina was never a world beater or elite champion. She retired 9-1, and was smashed when she faced elite opposition (Cyborg).

But, in terms of her importance for developing Women's MMA and putting it on the map, would you rank her behind Rousey?

She brought a lot of eyeballs to MMA, and her fight with Cyborg brought in 600K viewership which is insane considering the UFC has struggled to get those numbers with a lot of marquee matchups.

Certainly, fighters like Nunes, Cyborg, Shevchenko, Zheng, Joanna and Holm were better and have more relevance, but I'm not sure how influential they are compared to Gina.

Discuss.
 
The only true WMMA dime in her SF days. Smoked the ring girls even.

 
Just after those that became champions (legit champions, not the likes of Nico Montano or even Mackenzie Dern).
 
Not very high, certainly not 2nd to Ronda Rousey who is #1, she brought Womens MMA to the UFC and to the masses at the time, Gina Carano fought once in SF and never fought again, that was her biggest fight, headlining over other two title fights.
 
Gina was the poster child, she was the beauty and cyborg was the "beast". Rousey wouldn't of made the impact she did without those early weigh ins. It's bizarre that in wmma's short run it's already peaked and declined
 
She was the first mainstream female star so most likely that opened the doors and encouraged more women to get into MMA.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Nizam al-Mulk
Media Does MMA in terms of producing popular memes rank higher than its popularity as a sport?
Replies
14
Views
278
Dr. Rose
Dr. Rose

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,748
Messages
58,458,053
Members
176,040
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top