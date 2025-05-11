Where Does Belal Rank Among Past UFC WW Champs

Belal had a great streak going into his fight with JDM but it looks like he was just one of those champs that only held the belt for a short amount of time and didn't even get a title defense. Where does he rank among all the past WW champs.

WW Lineage Order:

Pat Miletich
Carlos Newton
Matt Hughes
BJ Penn
GSP
Matt Serra
Johny Hendricks
Robbie Lawler
Tyron Woodley
Kamaru Usman
Leon Edwards
 
