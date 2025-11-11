Where does Aspinall Rank amongst the PRIDE HW?

ArtardFiesta
Everyone knows pride fc HW was the gold standard of heavyweight. UFC has never been able to capture the glory that happened there.
Roided up fighters, giving it 100% of the time, for one tenth the money, and fighting 3-6 times a fucking year.
Anwyas below is a list compiled by chat gpt of the top 30 hw in pride.
Looking through that list I was surprised to see I would have tom aspinall at 18 or 17 on that list. I thikn arona should be below werdumpersonally.
Tom has accomplished and has no legacy compared to the the guys I have above him. I am also judging by potential and I am confident all the guys from 13 onward beat him easily.
I am kind of shocked as the brit fans said he was a new HW, the best we will ever see in our liftimes, and he can't stack up against Pride legends at all.
Legends and Champions
- Fedor Emelianenko – Undefeated in PRIDE, PRIDE Heavyweight Champion
- Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira ("Minotauro") – Interim PRIDE Heavyweight Champion
- Mirko "Cro Cop" Filipović – 2006 Open-Weight Grand Prix Champion
- Mark Coleman – 2000 Open-Weight Grand Prix Champion
- Antonio Silva – Early heavyweight, though best known post-PRIDE
- Josh Barnett – Top contender, fought for the title several times
- Heath Herring – Title contender and PRIDE staple
- Kevin Randleman – Former UFC champion, PRIDE GP competitor
- Wanderlei Silva – Primarily middleweight, fought heavyweights in open-weight bouts
- Kazuyuki Fujita – Japanese powerhouse, fought Fedor and Coleman
Fan Favorites and Key Contenders
- Sergei Kharitonov – Elite striker, strong run in PRIDE HW division
- Igor Vovchanchyn – Knockout machine from the early PRIDE era
- Gary Goodridge – Veteran striker, fought most legends of the era
- Mark Kerr – Early PRIDE tournament star and elite wrestler
- Dan Henderson – Fought up in weight, beat heavyweights despite being smaller
- Ricardo Arona – LHW primarily, but notable open-weight fighter
- Fabricio Werdum – Grappling ace, late-era PRIDE competitor
- Alexander Emelianenko – Younger brother of Fedor, strong heavyweight run
- Bob Sapp – Huge draw in Japan, fought several legends
- Hidehiko Yoshida – Olympic judo gold medalist, notable open-weight bouts
Additional Notables
- Tom Erikson – Wrestler and early PRIDE contender
- Don Frye – Fought early in PRIDE’s history, fan favorite
- Ken Shamrock – Early MMA pioneer, fought briefly in PRIDE
- Bas Rutten – Retired before PRIDE’s heyday but early connections to the scene
- Giant Silva – Spectacle fighter, part of PRIDE’s showmanship era
- Butterbean (Eric Esch) – Box office draw, fought in PRIDE late
- Yoshihiro Takayama – Infamous brawler, known for the Frye fight
- Naoya Ogawa – Judo star turned MMA fighter
- Tadao Yasuda – Sumo champion turned PRIDE heavyweight
- Gilbert Yvel – Dutch striker, dangerous and controversial