Where do you think is the most worthwhile place to find meaning in life? Work, family & close friends, hobbies, religion, philosophy, helping others?

  • Work

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Family & Close Friends

    Votes: 2 100.0%

  • Hobbies

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Religion

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Philosophy

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Charities/Helping Others

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I think for me it has to be the relationship you have with family and friends.

When your dying day comes, the last you will contemplate about are the good times you had with family and close friends.

The rest will be a blur.
 
A combination of all of those, not any one on their own.

Family can absolutely suck, friends back-stab each other all of the time, significant others cheat, hobbies cost money, etc., etc.
 
Long Dark Blues said:
A combination of all of those, not any one on their own.

Family can absolutely suck, friends back-stab each other all of the time, significant others cheat, hobbies cost money, etc., etc.
Fair play, good points. Thanks.
 
