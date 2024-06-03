Where do you think is the most worthwhile place to find meaning in life? Work, family & close friends, hobbies, religion, philosophy, helping others?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I think for me it has to be the relationship you have with family and friends.
When your dying day comes, the last you will contemplate about are the good times you had with family and close friends.
The rest will be a blur.
