Where do you rank Mir and Lesnar amongst Heavyweights?

The question is pretty much summarized in the title. Lesnar had a shorter career to dissect but Mir had the longevity to pick at. I personally would put them in the Top 15 range, I think they both are on a tier beneath the obvious S Tier HWs like Fedor, Stipe, Cain,DC, Big Nog and Werdum. A notch below guys in like the A tier with Couture, Cro-cop, Ngannou, and Ubereem. How would y'all rank them? I think they are on the same level as Sylvia and Rizzo.
 
Mir yes Lesnar no. I think Brock in his prime would have been a problem for a lot of top guys but he doesn’t come close to having a top 15 body of work, there’s just no way.
 
Mir yes Lesnar no. I think Brock in his prime would have been a problem for a lot of top guys but he doesn't come close to having a top 15 body of work, there's just no way.
You don't think so? There are only 20 UFC HW champs. I think I would put Lesnar over guys like Sylvia or Arlovski.
 
The question is pretty much summarized in the title. Lesnar had a shorter career to dissect but Mir had the longevity to pick at. I personally would put them in the Top 15 range, I think they both are on a tier beneath the obvious S Tier HWs like Fedor, Stipe, Cain,DC, Big Nog and Werdum. A notch below guys in like the A tier with Couture, Cro-cop, Ngannou, and Ubereem. How would y'all rank them? I think they are on the same level as Sylvia and Rizzo.
For me Mir has a special place right up there at the top. A living legend.
 
Woah woah why is DC an S-Tier HW? He has Monson, Bigfoot, Barnett, Mir, Nelson, Stipe, and Lewis at HW.

How is that 2 levels higher than Brock's Herring, Randy, Mir, Carwin, Hunt?
 
