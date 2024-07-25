Where do you rank Mir and Lesnar amongst Heavyweights?

The question is pretty much summarized in the title. Lesnar had a shorter career to dissect but Mir had the longevity to pick at. I personally would put them in the Top 15 range, I think they both are on a tier beneath the obvious S Tier HWs like Fedor, Stipe, Cain,DC, Big Nog and Werdum. A notch below guys in like the A tier with Couture, Cro-cop, Ngannou, and Ubereem. How would y'all rank them? I think they are on the same level as Sylvia and Rizzo.