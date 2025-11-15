Where do you rank Islam vs JDM amongst other champ-champ fights in history?

I feel like this fight isn't getting the hype or love it deserves. Remember what it was like leading up to BJ vs GSP 2? It doesn't have half the hype that it had. And let's not forget, this fight card is stacked to kingdom come as well, arguably the best card of the year. It makes the following Merab card look like a fight night card.It's true that Islam never had the invincible aura that prime BJ or Khabib did, but he likely had a better LW career than those two. JDM doesn't have the GSP career obviously, I mean no one does, but he is probably the best boxer at WW division that we've seen, ever, and this fight in my opinion is a compelling one because of how Islam looked against Poirier a fight ago and JDM against Belal, and it's really hard to predict, though fight itself may turn out to be a one-sided one.Personally, I'm not really too big on people moving up a weight class. I don't give a two fudge about it. I mean, if anyone deserved to do so, it was Aldo who never got a chance to. But Islam looks like he earned this right to move up a weight class and challenge for the title right away. And it's nothing like fighting a journeyman who caught a lightning in a bottle like Bisping, or half dead corpse like Stipe. It is a champion who is going up against another champion in their absolute prime.I wonder how sherbros rank this fight amongst other champ-champ fights, which usually are super fights.- Probably the best champ-champ fight ever- I told you all Conor would destroy Eddie...hate I got was glorious pre-fight...too bad Sherdog is cheap with servers.- Arguably the best FW ever vs best LW.- BJ technically wasn't a LW champ, but I suppose this deserves a mention here. Probably the only time in MMA history, where a smaller guy beat a dominant champ up a weight class.- Jones being an ass gave DC a shot at some titles..- A compelling fight. Tonight.- Opportunistic move by GSP- I guess Jones didn't have the actual title...Stipe was half a corpse...- Izzy thought it was going to be easy...- Snake in the ground getting stomped out...