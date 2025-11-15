Where do you rank Islam vs JDM amongst other champ-champ fights in history?

I feel like this fight isn't getting the hype or love it deserves. Remember what it was like leading up to BJ vs GSP 2? It doesn't have half the hype that it had. And let's not forget, this fight card is stacked to kingdom come as well, arguably the best card of the year. It makes the following Merab card look like a fight night card.

It's true that Islam never had the invincible aura that prime BJ or Khabib did, but he likely had a better LW career than those two. JDM doesn't have the GSP career obviously, I mean no one does, but he is probably the best boxer at WW division that we've seen, ever, and this fight in my opinion is a compelling one because of how Islam looked against Poirier a fight ago and JDM against Belal, and it's really hard to predict, though fight itself may turn out to be a one-sided one.

Personally, I'm not really too big on people moving up a weight class. I don't give a two fudge about it. I mean, if anyone deserved to do so, it was Aldo who never got a chance to. But Islam looks like he earned this right to move up a weight class and challenge for the title right away. And it's nothing like fighting a journeyman who caught a lightning in a bottle like Bisping, or half dead corpse like Stipe. It is a champion who is going up against another champion in their absolute prime.

I wonder how sherbros rank this fight amongst other champ-champ fights, which usually are super fights.

1. BJ - GSP 2
- Probably the best champ-champ fight ever
georges-st-pierre_bj-penn_2_medium.gif


2. Conor - Eddie
- I told you all Conor would destroy Eddie...hate I got was glorious pre-fight...too bad Sherdog is cheap with servers.
conor-drops-alvarez1.gif


3. Islam - Volk
- Arguably the best FW ever vs best LW.
volk-volkanovski.gif


4. BJ - Hughes 1
- BJ technically wasn't a LW champ, but I suppose this deserves a mention here. Probably the only time in MMA history, where a smaller guy beat a dominant champ up a weight class.
penn-4.gif


5. DC - Stipe
- Jones being an ass gave DC a shot at some titles..
pEBZzR.gif


6. Islam - JDM
- A compelling fight. Tonight.

7. GSP - Bisping
- Opportunistic move by GSP
tumblr_oyyac9F2Zw1u2ragso4_250.gifv


8. Jones - Stipe
- I guess Jones didn't have the actual title...Stipe was half a corpse...
jon-jones-stipe-miocic.gif


9. Jan - Izzy
- Izzy thought it was going to be easy...
israel-adesanya-jan-blachowicz.gif


10. Cejudo - Dillsnake
- Snake in the ground getting stomped out...
a640660ca335af92eb3d1da727f6bf44.gif
 
I love it. Solid test for Islam. Tons of pressure on JDM. Can’t wait to see it…
Shaolin Alan said:
I love it. Solid test for Islam. Tons of pressure on JDM. Can’t wait to see it…
JDM is way better than Poirier, so if that Islam shows up, it could be a long night for him. I just don't know if it was an off night for Islam that night.

I don't think pressure is on JDM though, he is underdog and all
 
I know this is probably crazy but I think JDM is still somewhat unproven in terms of All Time Great status. He's obviously a great fighter but he hasn't had the kind of reign that makes this fight as compelling as it could be if he'd gotten a couple defenses first.

With that being said, I think it's still a very exciting fight on paper and hopefully it delivers, regardless of winner. Also very interested to see Islam at 170.
 
Ironheart said:
I know this is probably crazy but I think JDM is still somewhat unproven in terms of All Time Great status. He's obviously a great fighter but he hasn't had the kind of reign that makes this fight as compelling as it could be if he'd gotten a couple defenses first.

With that being said, I think it's still a very exciting fight on paper and hopefully it delivers, regardless of winner. Also very interested to see Islam at 170.
for sure he isn't yet, but i think hes the best mma boxer at ww weve seen. and islam didn't look great last time out so, who knows how it will shake out, we will have to see. at least it's going up against a champion at his peak while being a relatively close fight on paper, it doesn't happen too often. it's going to be a great one on a great card!
 
Gsp bj 2 had so much hype. The combo of the personalities involved, and how the first fight went. I dont think anything will ever come close.

I love the jdm Islam fight but the problem is jdm is a new champ. If he had some title defenses id rate it much higher. Doesn't mean im not super excited for it but in terms of overall mma all time champ champ fights its not up there.
 
liner said:
Gsp bj 2 had so much hype. The combo of the personalities involved, and how the first fight went. I dont think anything will ever come close.

I love the jdm Islam fight but the problem is jdm is a new champ. If he had some title defenses id rate it much higher. Doesn't mean im not super excited for it but in terms of overall mma all time champ champ fights its not up there.
Better than fighting someone like Bisping tho, which was slightly a joke of a fight.
 
I also remember being incredibly pumped for Anderson Hendo. Wasn't hendo the pride middleweight champ
 
JustOnce said:
Tbh, I felt bad to Neal for comparing him to Bisping, Bisping is a journeyman.

JDM >>>> Neal =? Bisping.
I am still not totally convinced JDM is better than Bisping TBH lol

I know there is no question Bisping was absolutely better than Neal.
 
liner said:
I also remember being incredibly pumped for Anderson Hendo. Wasn't hendo the pride middleweight champ
yeah but i guess i meant more of a moving up i guess.

but that was a great fight.
 
chinarice said:
I am still not totally convinced JDM is better than Bisping TBH lol

I know there is no question Bisping was absolutely better than Neal.
Bisping wasn't imo.

JDM could lose 10 straight and still better than Michael imo.
 
BJ choking out Matt Hughes at the time was a legendary moment. Like a time dilution experience as he gave Matt a big wet kiss on Matt's bloody lips.
 
A bit bellow Islam vs Volk, circumstences are very similar, established p4p king moves up to face a newly crowned champion in their first title defence, but the circumstence leading up to the fight make that prospect less compelling.
Even if Volk had a shorter win streak and less title defences before moving up, he felt like he had a more established legacy, as Islam (through no fault of his own) title reign consisted of 2 short notice opponent, a featherweight and an aging contender being given a title shot of legacy.
Meanwhile JDM doesn't have the aura Islam had when he had just won the title.

While Volk vs Islam felt like a clash of two of the best fighter ever, this feels more like Islam proving that he really is as great as he's been billed as against a very good guy a weight class up.
 
Prazeres said:
A bit bellow Islam vs Volk, circumstences are very similar, established p4p king moves up to face a newly crowned champion in their first title defence, but the circumstence leading up to the fight make that prospect less compelling.
Even if Volk had a shorter win streak and less title defences before moving up, he felt like he had a more established legacy, as Islam (through no fault of his own) title reign consisted of 2 short notice opponent, a featherweight and an aging contender being given a title shot of legacy.
Meanwhile JDM doesn't have the aura Islam had when he had just won the title.

While Volk vs Islam felt like a clash of two of the best fighter ever, this feels more like Islam proving that he really is as great as he's been billed as against a very good guy a weight class up.
I guess one thing about this fight is that, this is a tougher fight for Islam than against Volk.

It's against a very good guy a weight class up for the belt, which doesn't happen often. Usually guys who hasn't lost this long doesn't go up to fight someone who's actually great and in their peaks.
 
JustOnce said:
Bisping wasn't imo.

JDM could lose 10 straight and still better than Michael imo.
Easy. JDM looked awesome vs Belal, no argument. But he also arguably lost to Kevin Holland. (No issue with JDM getting the nod, but it was damn close).

Maybe he's just improved that much and we see he's elite every time now, but I want to see if he can consistently perform like he did last time.
 
