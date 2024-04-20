Where do you place Joseph Benavidez on the all time greats list?

He never won a title his entire career and no one talks about his legacy. But from 2006 to 2018 he only lost to two fighters. Flyweight GOAT DJ and arguable bantamweight GOAT Cruz. From his split decision loss to Dom in 2010 to his split decision loss to Sergio Pettis in 2018 he was considered the second best fighter in his division, bantamweight initially and then flyweight. He gave DJ hell in their first fight too. How do you rank a guy like that who never became champ solely because his prime coincided with a top 5 all time great?