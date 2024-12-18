Where do you look?

Dimbis
Stupid question, but you watch a UFC fight, what are you looking at besides the jock straps? Do you stare at a fighters face, do you focus on the fighter you’re rooting for? Do you look at their shoulders or torsos so you can see strikes coming?
In some exchanges I’ll focus on the guy I’m rooting for too much and I don’t see a strike coming.
