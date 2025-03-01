  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Where do we put Russell Wilson?

I don't think most get just how great the guys numbers are in the grand scheme of it all.

Last season he had the best long ball numbers in the NFL. Had a 400 yard game, his numbers were good enought in 2024.

His career numbers are among the best in football, yet.......he might be heading to his 4th team.

So in your opinion where does he stack up?
 
Barely top 20 QBs now.

Maybe I could make the case he's in the top 75-100 QBs all time
 
Corona said:
At the bottom of the barrel

SKYNET said:
Barely top 20 QBs now.

Maybe I could make the case he's in the top 75-100 QBs all time
Talking all time ....

13th in TD pases
number 4 QB rushing
only QB with over 5000 rushing yards and 45.000 passing yards
his TD/INT ratio top 4 all time
his career passer rating top 5 all time
his win/loss % top 4 all time
10 pro bowls
that top 100 NFL players he's been as high as,.....2

Think you need to rethink top 75, hows about top 15?
 
Never got out of the divisional round without the LOB.

