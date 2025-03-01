Where do we put Russell Wilson?

Sir Elzio Dennick
I don't think most get just how great the guys numbers are in the grand scheme of it all.
Last season he had the best long ball numbers in the NFL. Had a 400 yard game, his numbers were good enought in 2024.
His career numbers are among the best in football, yet.......he might be heading to his 4th team.
So in your opinion where does he stack up?
