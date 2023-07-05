Where did it go wrong for Kevin Lee ?

It's his attitude, IMO. He believed his own hype and thought he was god's gift to MMA. He definitely had a lot of skill and natural athletic ability, and if he put in the work daily with the right attitude I think he could've had a really good long UFC career. But he just didn't display the attitude or mentality to be an elite MMA fighter.
 
That tat and self-esteem issues imo.
 
125, 135, 145, 155,….170? The UFC weight classes are antiquated. From a time when the talent pool was less than a 10th of what it is today. Not saying he would have been champ at 165, but it certainly is more suited to him.
 
At his best, he took Chiesa’s lunch money, and dominated a purime Tony for a round or so before gassing out and quitting. I hate to levvy this kind of criticism against anyone that makes the walk, but Kevin just didn’t seem to have the heart to deal with adversity in there.
 
He wasn't that good, and got overly hyped from the Chiesa press conference and looking good early against Tony Ferguson
Really guys we are gonna do the "he was never good" thing unironically?? The guy that beat the fuck outta Edson Barbosa..

So was Barbosa "never good" too then yeah?

This is one of the MANY things that bothers me about MMA fandom, it gets joked about 24/7 but a lot of you really do seemingly embody the fairweather fan mentality.

Was Kevin Lee too boastful? Yes
Was he overated sometimes? Yes

But the guy made it farther in the UFC then the vast majority of competitors let alone MMA in general.

Some of y'all need to train and take a hard sparring session to appreciate what these men and women go through.
 
Big whoop, how many fighters have beaten Barboza at this point? Lee is one out of many fighters who manage to get a couple good wins at some point in their career, most of them didn't get nearly the attention he did. He was never worthy of the hype and has always had massive flaws in his game.
 
Agreed. You don't finish extremely tough UFC level guys like Chiesa, Trinaldo, Barboza, and Gregor without being a really freaking good MMA fighter.

He peaked too early, supposedly wasn't the most coachable fighter (bad attitude/ego), had injuries, and you could argue he was a tweener (too big for LW but too small of WW). It wasn't "uh he was never really that good"
 
You don't get it, bro, the fighters are losing now and that means they always sucked ass.

Robbie Lawler lost to Barberena by finish, that means that everyone who lost to him during his reign sucks massive ass and wouldn't even be ranked today.
 
Oh I forgot about that sorry.

Man Lawler is such a can bro, he should've never been aloud to enter the UFC again and win the title because previously he was cut from losses.

Fighters are action figures that don't change. They are our toys for my enjoyment! :)
(Yes once again I am triggered)
 
He picked a cursed nickname. Never call yourself a phenom, you'll never live up to that billing.
 
125, 135, 145, 155,….170? The UFC weight classes are antiquated. From a time when the talent pool was less than a 10th of what it is today. Not saying he would have been champ at 165, but it certainly is more suited to him.
Until the guys he can't hang with at 170 cut that extra 4 pounds and embarass him at 165.
 
