Where did it go wrong for Kevin Lee ?

Exaggerated potential, naturally horrendous gas tank which couldn't be improved..?
Too small for WW dies cutting to LW
Limited stand up against good strikers
Shot knees for takedowns
He would have been a legit contender at 165
Really guys we are gonna do the "he was never good" thing unironically?? The guy that beat the fuck outta Edson Barbosa..He wasn't that good, and got overly hyped from the Chiesa press conference and looking good early against Tony Ferguson
Agreed. You don't finish extremely tough UFC level guys like Chiesa, Trinaldo, Barboza, and Gregor without being a really freaking good MMA fighter.
You don't get it, bro, the fighters are losing now and that means they always sucked ass.
Robbie Lawler lost to Barberena by finish, that means that everyone who lost to him during his reign sucks massive ass and wouldn't even be ranked today.
125, 135, 145, 155,….170? The UFC weight classes are antiquated. From a time when the talent pool was less than a 10th of what it is today. Not saying he would have been champ at 165, but it certainly is more suited to him.