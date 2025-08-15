Where are you going to watch UFC 319?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
I will read a book in my recliner and tune in and out on my phone until the last few fights. Long gone are the days of UFC parties and watching the whole event. I will go back and watch a fight I missed if I here any buzz about it though.