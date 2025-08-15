  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Where are you going to watch UFC 319?

Where are you going to watch UFC 319?

I'm thinking of watching this at a bar with a friend.

How about you guys?


 
The gloryhole booth that i’ll be working in doesn’t have a TV so unfortunately I will have to watch it from my phone while I’m on the job.

I’ll add more info in the “what are you eating and drinking“ thread
 
I will read a book in my recliner and tune in and out on my phone until the last few fights. Long gone are the days of UFC parties and watching the whole event. I will go back and watch a fight I missed if I here any buzz about it though.
 
tv-television.gif
 
If I make good money ubering tomorrow I'll buy it. If not going to my local hooters since they only ones that show it
 
