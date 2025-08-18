  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Where are my fkn socks! (washer/dryer related)

Zyklon R

Zyklon R

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 25, 2009
Messages
2,755
Reaction score
1,021
Don't know about you guys but ever since I can remember doing laundry I have lost a sock here and there and can't figure out where the hell it went

Sometimes I'll find I'm missing socks but I'll find them in the washer or dryer even left behind or on the floor etc

But what about when I've checked everywhere and still can't figure out where it was lost?

Are the machines eating the socks?
I know this has happened to others and it's not just once it's happened many times so what invisible entity keeps stealing my socks?!
 
I think they get stuck in the inside of pants or shirts, you wear them out and they fall out somewhere never to be seen again.
 
I have no idea where the hell they go, a pack of socks can disappear in a month it seems. I just blame my wife.
 
mjmj said:
I have no idea where the hell they go, a pack of socks can disappear in a month it seems. I just blame my wife.
Click to expand...
Dude I buy maybe 30 pairs and year . At end of year I got maybe 10 sets left in tact. I got no clue what happens i just hit up Anazon and get more. I figure The sock elves already got me and acting frustrated gives them more of a win . F that
 
Zyklon R said:
Don't know about you guys but ever since I can remember doing laundry I have lost a sock here and there and can't figure out where the hell it went

Sometimes I'll find I'm missing socks but I'll find them in the washer or dryer even left behind or on the floor etc

But what about when I've checked everywhere and still can't figure out where it was lost?

Are the machines eating the socks?
I know this has happened to others and it's not just once it's happened many times so what invisible entity keeps stealing my socks?!
Click to expand...
Get a sock laundry bag

Mesh_Wash_Bag_V2_1__79230.1715941463.jpg


But honestly if I were you I would just throw those cum drenched socks away
 
If you're not the only one doing the laundry, they're likely disappearing because of someone else. Check the trash can if you have one in the laundry room.
 
I've been pretty good with not losing socks lately, but for a while I had bad luck with t-shirts.

I've had several go missing, probably left them at various sleepovers, feeling weird about texting someone I hooked up with a month prior and being like "do you have my gray t-shirt by chance?".
 
I'd like to think the socks are fuckin, so they're actually making new socks... if that's case you're actually winning, just sayin...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

squeezewax
I've Just Shattered My Ankle
2 3
Replies
55
Views
1K
Batjester
Batjester

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,271,317
Messages
57,710,087
Members
175,814
Latest member
Geovane santos

Share this page

Back
Top