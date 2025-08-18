Where are my fkn socks! (washer/dryer related)

Zyklon R
Don't know about you guys but ever since I can remember doing laundry I have lost a sock here and there and can't figure out where the hell it went
Sometimes I'll find I'm missing socks but I'll find them in the washer or dryer even left behind or on the floor etc
But what about when I've checked everywhere and still can't figure out where it was lost?
Are the machines eating the socks?
I know this has happened to others and it's not just once it's happened many times so what invisible entity keeps stealing my socks?!
