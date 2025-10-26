Where are all the know it alls that thought Tom would beat Francis?

rakeleaves
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Jan 18, 2015
- Messages
- 5,167
- Reaction score
- 1,357
We just saw your boy get jabbed up badly for 1/2 a round by a guy who should have lost a UD to Volkov.
If Tom was as good as most people were saying he was, his nose wouldn't have been busted up and jabbed over and over again. Gane was more sound and had better movement+speed.
People were saying Tom's boxing, power, and chin are better than prime Francis Ngannou... you know the HW champ with the most violent and quick knockouts in UFC history who should have beaten Tyson Fury in a boxing match.
Time to eat some humble pie. Aspinall is a good enough fighter to be champ in a dead hw division, but he is largely untested compared to the accolades people were reigning down on him.
