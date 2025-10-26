Where are all the know it alls that thought Tom would beat Francis?

We just saw your boy get jabbed up badly for 1/2 a round by a guy who should have lost a UD to Volkov.

If Tom was as good as most people were saying he was, his nose wouldn't have been busted up and jabbed over and over again. Gane was more sound and had better movement+speed.

People were saying Tom's boxing, power, and chin are better than prime Francis Ngannou... you know the HW champ with the most violent and quick knockouts in UFC history who should have beaten Tyson Fury in a boxing match.

Time to eat some humble pie. Aspinall is a good enough fighter to be champ in a dead hw division, but he is largely untested compared to the accolades people were reigning down on him.
 
Did people actually think Tom would have beaten Francis ? Francis has the touch of death even for HW standards and an iron chin to eat any bomb.
 
GNRXI said:
Did people actually think Tom would have beaten Francis ? Francis has the touch of death even for HW standards and an iron chin to eat any bomb.
Yes lots of people thought Tom and Jon could beat Francis lol. We can never know for sure (thanks Jon for fucking it all up) but no smart man wants to get in the cage with Francis including Jon himself
 
Dude it was a razor close round. Gane bopped him on the nose while running for his life. Tom landed the harder shots IMO and it was 30-27 in strikes landed. It was 4:35 into the round so not a HALF of a round FYI. Nobody credible said Tom had greater power then Ngannou. How are you concluding Tom's chin isn't better than Frank's? Maybe it is maybe it isn't but Tom wasn't rocked in any way by Gane's butterfly movement.

One thing that I know for sure, Frank would have fought Tom if he were still in the UFC and held the belt while Tom won the Interim Title.
 
Hdfi said:
Francis is 45 years old, bro. Aspinall would beat him.
Yes I was arguing with a few "experts" on here a couple months back who said Tom had better boxing, chin, and power than Francis. Utterly delusional.
 
Frank has demonstrated his iron chin throughout his career whereas Tom simply hasn't been tested. It's an unknown commodity. He might have a good chin, but like Lesnar it seems like he folds mentally when he starts getting tagged and the going gets rough.

I don't care what the stats say. They can judge one strike that didn't do much as "significant", while another strike that snaps someone's head back gets the same label. I trust my 20 years of watching boxing and MMA to know that the cleaner and more damaging shots were landed by Gane. Tom looked worried, busted up, and gassed out inside of 1 round... It wouldn't likely have gotten any better for him.
 
I'm far from being a Tom fan but he does beat Francis.

Francis is too slow for both Tom & Jon.
 
I didnt see this supposed speed advantage Gane had at all. They were both very quick and athletic looking. Ganes footwork was better but Tom had more hand speed and was usually winning the boxing exchanges, while Gane was landing more downstairs. Gane bloodied Toms nose, from a jab, people are acting like he split Toms head open and had him rocked.

Anyway, I do agree that people were going overboard with overhyping Tom, but people have also been going overboard with shitting on him. The Jon factor has caused all discourse around him to be very melodramatic and tribalistic.

As far as Ngannou/Tom? dunno about today as Ngannou is getting old, but prime for prime I would favour Ngannou mainly as his chin was more proven.
 
Gane was clearly the better boxer. Tom was deperate winging wild stuff with no setup while Gane was tagging him coming in using better footwork.
 
Tom would be eating fish n chips on Old Trafford after 1 shot vs Francis.
 
Francis is a completely different matchup though.He's the most dangerous HW in MMA history but he isn't as fast, agile and technical as Gane. Yeah he had a close fight with Fury but his boxing has always looked mid besides that time. Then he looked like an amateur fighting AJ. I'm still not sure what to make of the Fury fight.
I don't know if Tom beats Francis but I do know he would have the speed and footwork advantages over Ngannou who is very flatfooted and kinda slow except when he bum rushes you.
 
Ngannou 70/30
 
