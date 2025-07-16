Serious question.



Whenever the countless crimes committed by muslims in western countries get brought up, you always have the same same responses from the left. After they call you a racist, bigot and islamophobe, they like to remind you that "not all muslims do this stuff, and that many are decent people".



Now I will concede that many muslims are for the most part just going about their lives and trying to raise their children, etc... I will even concede that most are probably not out there committing crimes, or plotting a terrorist attack.



BUT, how many of them are out there openly condemning the ones who are, the ones who are giving them a bad name, and the ones who are ruining every place they move to?



Outside of a few rare exceptions like a Maajid Nawaz, and Ayaan Hirsi Ali who has left the faith, you almost never hear the muslim community come out and really condemn and speak out against the scumbags who are making them look like shit in every part of the developed world.



Whether you're talking about Germany, France, Spain, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Scandinavian countries... literally every single place that has a large migrant population from islamic countries, it's the same thing, they're always vastly over represented in just about every crime statistic. You can talk in circles until you're blue in the face, you can try to put whatever leftist spin you come up with on this issue, but it doesn't change what we all know, the pattern is more obvious every day as their populations increase in all these western countries.



And what's the response from their community? As bad as the criminal thugs and actual terrorists are, the muslim scholars and those who are in positions of government might be even worse in some ways as they are the ones who excuse, defend, and explain away all these crimes, while calling you a racist bigot for noticing it.



And the best of them who are just regular law abiding citizens themselves, are still seemingly happy to look the other way and pretend this isn't happening.



Where are all the people who are actually out there truly condemning this behaviour and ostracizing the individuals from the community and trying to change the perception?



I know certain posters are just gonna react with the same predictable accusations, but is there no one on the other side that's actually ashamed of this and would like to see more pressure from within that community to try to truly change some of the views and behaviours, or do these people really think the rest of the world should just continue to tolerate this and accept it?



The topic seems to be reaching a boiling point in many countries and is guaranteed to get worse, is anyone actually happy this is where we're at?



Let's see if an honest discussion can be had...