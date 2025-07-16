Opinion Where are all the good Muslims?

Koro_11

Koro_11

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
24,502
Reaction score
28,928
Serious question.

Whenever the countless crimes committed by muslims in western countries get brought up, you always have the same same responses from the left. After they call you a racist, bigot and islamophobe, they like to remind you that "not all muslims do this stuff, and that many are decent people".

Now I will concede that many muslims are for the most part just going about their lives and trying to raise their children, etc... I will even concede that most are probably not out there committing crimes, or plotting a terrorist attack.

BUT, how many of them are out there openly condemning the ones who are, the ones who are giving them a bad name, and the ones who are ruining every place they move to?

Outside of a few rare exceptions like a Maajid Nawaz, and Ayaan Hirsi Ali who has left the faith, you almost never hear the muslim community come out and really condemn and speak out against the scumbags who are making them look like shit in every part of the developed world.

Whether you're talking about Germany, France, Spain, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Scandinavian countries... literally every single place that has a large migrant population from islamic countries, it's the same thing, they're always vastly over represented in just about every crime statistic. You can talk in circles until you're blue in the face, you can try to put whatever leftist spin you come up with on this issue, but it doesn't change what we all know, the pattern is more obvious every day as their populations increase in all these western countries.

And what's the response from their community? As bad as the criminal thugs and actual terrorists are, the muslim scholars and those who are in positions of government might be even worse in some ways as they are the ones who excuse, defend, and explain away all these crimes, while calling you a racist bigot for noticing it.

And the best of them who are just regular law abiding citizens themselves, are still seemingly happy to look the other way and pretend this isn't happening.

Where are all the people who are actually out there truly condemning this behaviour and ostracizing the individuals from the community and trying to change the perception?

I know certain posters are just gonna react with the same predictable accusations, but is there no one on the other side that's actually ashamed of this and would like to see more pressure from within that community to try to truly change some of the views and behaviours, or do these people really think the rest of the world should just continue to tolerate this and accept it?

The topic seems to be reaching a boiling point in many countries and is guaranteed to get worse, is anyone actually happy this is where we're at?

Let's see if an honest discussion can be had...
 
Cole train said:
They are called tatars, zero problems here and russia, very liked people actually

Dunno why they are so different compared to other certain groups in their religion
Click to expand...
Ever heard of Chechnya?
 
Koro_11 said:
Serious question.

Whenever the countless crimes committed by muslims in western countries get brought up, you always have the same same responses from the left. After they call you a racist, bigot and islamophobe, they like to remind you that "not all muslims do this stuff, and that many are decent people".

Now I will concede that many muslims are for the most part just going about their lives and trying to raise their children, etc... I will even concede that most are probably not out there committing crimes, or plotting a terrorist attack.

BUT, how many of them are out there openly condemning the ones who are, the ones who are giving them a bad name, and the ones who are ruining every place they move to?

Outside of a few rare exceptions like a Maajid Nawaz, and Ayaan Hirsi Ali who has left the faith, you almost never hear the muslim community come out and really condemn and speak out against the scumbags who are making them look like shit in every part of the developed world.

Whether you're talking about Germany, France, Spain, UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Scandinavian countries... literally every single place that has a large migrant population from islamic countries, it's the same thing, they're always vastly over represented in just about every crime statistic. You can talk in circles until you're blue in the face, you can try to put whatever leftist spin you come up with on this issue, but it doesn't change what we all know, the pattern is more obvious every day as their populations increase in all these western countries.

And what's the response from their community? As bad as the criminal thugs and actual terrorists are, the muslim scholars and those who are in positions of government might be even worse in some ways as they are the ones who excuse, defend, and explain away all these crimes, while calling you a racist bigot for noticing it.

And the best of them who are just regular law abiding citizens themselves, are still seemingly happy to look the other way and pretend this isn't happening.

Where are all the people who are actually out there truly condemning this behaviour and ostracizing the individuals from the community and trying to change the perception?

I know certain posters are just gonna react with the same predictable accusations, but is there no one on the other side that's actually ashamed of this and would like to see more pressure from within that community to try to truly change some of the views and behaviours, or do these people really think the rest of the world should just continue to tolerate this and accept it?

The topic seems to be reaching a boiling point in many countries and is guaranteed to get worse, is anyone actually happy this is where we're at?

Let's see if an honest discussion can be had...
Click to expand...


They all live in dearborn dude. Place is as normal as can be and they are assimilated. Other places should copy. We don't got grooming gangs the pro palistine stuff isn't too crazy , lot of the women's don't even wear the scarf let alone the outfit. You walk through there just fine any time no harassment no no go zones no tiered justice system no immigrant Arab crime gangs visible of any sort . And if you do get into static it's not even the Muslims it's the caldians. Dearborn should be held up as the example to live up to.
 
One of my closest friends is from a muslim country who's parents are closer to the religion then he and they're some of the best people I know. They're immigrants who have self respect and who agree with and subscribe to what the US represents, which includes respecting law and order, especially related to legal entry... I suppose they could flip and be extremists but no more so than anyone else I'd say. Any Islamic fundamentalists Is likely a problem for any society that isn't on board.

I'd venture to say sane and reasonable people don't identify with or feel responsible for others who happen to claim the same "tribe" or holy book so they aren't going to openly denounce any more than anyone else, should they?
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
@Islam Imamate is a pretty good one.
Click to expand...
c7f1ce71-35a4-4842-895f-5d8bde9ed219_text.gif
 
Why is it a “good” Muslim’s responsibility to stand up and speak out against a “bad” Muslim? How is it their obligation the address some random person’s issues?
 
Cole train said:
They are called tatars, zero problems here and russia, very liked people actually

Dunno why they are so different compared to other certain groups in their religion
Click to expand...
IIRC Tatars were among the first Muslims conquered by the Russians so they've been subjected to Russification for a lot longer. As a result of that the Russian Empire used them as administrators over Muslim peoples they conquered afterwards so historically they were higher on the totem pole than other Muslims in the empire and more integrated into its society and state.

There's a similar dynamic with the Senegalese within the French empire since they're on the African coast and so got conquered first and tagged along as intermediary administrators as the French penetrated the continent.

I'm far from an apologist for colonialism but there were subject peoples who were able to carve out niches within the colonial empires that worked to their advantage or at least put them in a better position than other subjects. Usually those people are more successful in the post-colonial period.
Gutter Chris said:
They all live in dearborn dude. Place is as normal as can be and they are assimilated. Other places should copy. We don't got grooming gangs the pro palistine stuff isn't too crazy , lot of the women's don't even wear the scarf let alone the outfit. You walk through there just fine any time no harassment no no go zones no tiered justice system no immigrant Arab crime gangs visible of any sort . And if you do get into static it's not even the Muslims it's the caldians. Dearborn should be held up as the example to live up to.
Click to expand...
That's the story across America really, if anything the Dearborn Muslims are more able to resist assimilation and yet even there it doesn't seem to be an issue.
JudoThrowFiasco said:
@Islam Imamate is a pretty good one.
Click to expand...
<Irene2>
 
I’m Christian so should I shout from my soapbox everytime another Christian person does some fucked up shit somewhere else in the world and condemn them? Fuuuuck no. There are good people and bad people from every religion I’m tired of the broad generalizations and bs call to actions. I worry about things within my control.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,925
Messages
57,567,361
Members
175,752
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top