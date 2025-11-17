Where all the Bo Nickal s*** talkers?

joey gerbils

joey gerbils

I dont see anyone here talking much shit as usual. All the haters been silent since Bo dropped that headkick.

He's about to go on a run I can smell it. He's about to take a big ol smelly shit in the middle of the MW division to show dominance.

He should piece up that punk Kevin Holland up next for that easy payday
 
Low blow Bo aiming for UFC gold in 2026


tenor.gif
 
joey gerbils said:
I dont see anyone here talking much shit as usual. All the haters been silent since Bo dropped that headkick.

He's about to go on a run I can smell it. He's about to take a big ol smelly shit in the middle of the MW division to show dominance.

He should piece up that punk Kevin Holland up next for that easy payday
right here, and he still sucks, he fought a can and it took him three rounds.
 
joey gerbils said:
I dont see anyone here talking much shit as usual. All the haters been silent since Bo dropped that headkick.
Rodolfo had the mobility of a still up Halloween decoration. Was a nice kick though, but he needs another good win to be taken halfway seriously again.

That coupled with his KO being followed up by 3 even more spectacular KOs also didn't help him.
 
We already saw everything in Nickel--his potential, his ceiling, etc. Add that with his over inflated ego, nobody cares about this trash and he is not even worth any discussions

At this point, only his family and friends care about him and you are certainly one of them. This is the last time I'll be discussing about this loser, waste of time
 
He's not even in the top 10 and folks hype him
 
