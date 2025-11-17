Where all the Bo Nickal s*** talkers?

joey gerbils
I dont see anyone here talking much shit as usual. All the haters been silent since Bo dropped that headkick.
He's about to go on a run I can smell it. He's about to take a big ol smelly shit in the middle of the MW division to show dominance.
He should piece up that punk Kevin Holland up next for that easy payday
