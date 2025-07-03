When you think robbery you think…

First off what is your go to robbery example. Like when people talk about a bad robbery what is the robbery that you say “let me tell you about a big robbery”.

And secondary since it’s bound to be talked about what do you consider to be the worst robbery.

For me I’m not sure what the worst robbery is, but in my years of watching I’m not sure if there is a worse one then the one that always comes to my mind… and it’s not one I heard talked about much.

Diego Sanchez beating Ross Pearson.

The only judge who gave it to Pearson gave him 30-27

All the media scored it for Pearson. 13 of 14 gave him 30-27

95.7% of the public scored it for Pearson 84.7% gave him 30-27 and 4.5% gave him 30-26.

91% score round 1 for Pearson
92.5% score round 2 for Pearson
93% score round 3 for Pearson

Only 3.6% of people scored the fight for Sanchez counting fans, media and judges only 31 out of 815, and 2 of those would have to be judges the chances of that are 0.015%.



https://mmadecisions.com/decision/5249/Diego-Sanchez-vs-Ross-Pearson
 
Sanchez vs Pearson is maybe the worst decision in UFC history. Completely absurd.


In recent memory, Maverick vs Barber was a clear-cut robbery. There is no conceivable way to score it for Barber.

1000000112.png
 
Machida vs Shogun
Bisping vs Hamill, Anderson, Hendo (Basically anyone he fought in England.)
Whittaker vs Romero 2
 
Koro_11 said:
Machida vs Shogun
Bisping vs Hamill, Anderson, Hendo (Basically anyone he fought in England.)
Whittaker vs Romero 2
Bisping's wins over Hendo and Hamill are both pretty questionable, but his win over Silva is legit.

1000000113.png
 
