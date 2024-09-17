When you die would you rather

StonedLemur
Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
- Joined
- Dec 1, 2021
- Messages
- 59,179
- Reaction score
- 98,679
Be adored by millions, or truly loved by a few?
Be adored by millions, or truly loved by a few?
Im with that party sir, miss my grandmother something awful.Neither matter. I would just like to see my mom and dad again at that point.
Don’t give a shit I’ll be dead.
Huh?...not sure I follow sir lolDayum Lemur...
You got some insider info on Taylor Swooft's imminent demise???
Got off topic there SL, but much rather love and be loved by family and friends.Huh?...not sure I follow sir lol
Everyone is allowed to get off topic in my threads sir, I don't cry about itGot off topic there SL, but much rather love and be loved by family and friends.
Who cares, I'm dead. I'm not going to be capable of feeling strongly about the issue, either way.Be adored by millions, or truly loved by a few?
Im on that same boat as you sir, but hopefully those few people love us deeply.Millions would be cool, because my family could merchandise! But, I know I'm going to die, be remembered by a "few", and then my life will be forgotten in 20 minutes.
Who cares, I'm dead. I'm not going to be capable of feeling strongly about the issue, either way.
Im on that same boat as you sir, but hopefully those few people love us deeply.
Our ancestors are all around us, maybe we can float around with the weirdos lol
Pretty sure I'll have other things on my mind at that point...Im talking in the moments leading up to death sir.
I rather wrestle naked instead of teh powerslappish