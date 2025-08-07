  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Relationships When Women Like You/Into You

Brother Numsi

Brother Numsi

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Aug 2, 2010
Messages
8,593
Reaction score
8,008
I try to stay off social media for my own mental health but I keep seeing IG clips of men and women talking about “signs a woman is interested in you” or what not.

Basically they all said if a woman likes ya, she will let it be known either with hints or just flat out tell you. None of that playing hard to get nonsense we see in romantic comedies.

More often then not, they are all repeating the same talking points but tend to be right on the money which isn’t a surprise to most men who have been around dating or married for some time.

I remember my old roommate bragging to me about how he first got with his girl (now ex-wife) and how he spent most of his inheritance to impress her.

Crazy thing was, she was willing to give it up to me and I literally gave her nothing by small favors here and there. Seriously, I didn’t even have a car at the time (he had a sick Bronco he let her drive everywhere) and yet she was ready to risk it all for a man with little to offer except some occasional wiener now and then.

She was a tall pretty brunette who was crazy about me when she had a man who would do anything for her.

Why are some women and men like this? I’m not just talking about cheating but willing to risk a relationship for someone who does little to nothing for you?

(And yes, I’m talking about myself too, kids )
 
I can tell you from my experience that almost none of the women that were interested in me made it obvious until way after they decided to move on to someone else without saying anything.
 
If it ever ever happens I'll let you know.... by making a thread here about how a cashier or waitress slightly smiled at me and is clearly madly in love with me.
 
