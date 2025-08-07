I try to stay off social media for my own mental health but I keep seeing IG clips of men and women talking about “signs a woman is interested in you” or what not.



Basically they all said if a woman likes ya, she will let it be known either with hints or just flat out tell you. None of that playing hard to get nonsense we see in romantic comedies.



More often then not, they are all repeating the same talking points but tend to be right on the money which isn’t a surprise to most men who have been around dating or married for some time.



I remember my old roommate bragging to me about how he first got with his girl (now ex-wife) and how he spent most of his inheritance to impress her.



Crazy thing was, she was willing to give it up to me and I literally gave her nothing by small favors here and there. Seriously, I didn’t even have a car at the time (he had a sick Bronco he let her drive everywhere) and yet she was ready to risk it all for a man with little to offer except some occasional wiener now and then.



She was a tall pretty brunette who was crazy about me when she had a man who would do anything for her.



Why are some women and men like this? I’m not just talking about cheating but willing to risk a relationship for someone who does little to nothing for you?



(And yes, I’m talking about myself too, kids )