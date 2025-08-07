When will there be an mma fighter like Usyk?

I'm not saying this to troll or start an mma v boxing debate. But is it only a matter of time until we get a guy who fights with the stack against him often and keeps winning, despite being near 40. Usyk's only weakness is realitve inactivity, but covid and Fury messing him around has done him no favours



Jones is seen by many as the mma goat, but at a similar age he is afraid to lose his zero. I'm a big jon fan, but it's the truth. If boxing had the equivalent of aspinall, not only would usyk fight him, but he would fight him in his own city and beat him



Can't compare gsp or fedor to usyk either. Usyk is 38 and has never been stopped in over 300 amateur fights that I'm aware (dropped to the body) or as a pro.



Will we ever get a fighter like this? Or because of the mix of styles, is it too much to expect such dominance. Especially as an older fighter