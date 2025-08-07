  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

When will there be an mma fighter like Usyk?

I'm not saying this to troll or start an mma v boxing debate. But is it only a matter of time until we get a guy who fights with the stack against him often and keeps winning, despite being near 40. Usyk's only weakness is realitve inactivity, but covid and Fury messing him around has done him no favours

Jones is seen by many as the mma goat, but at a similar age he is afraid to lose his zero. I'm a big jon fan, but it's the truth. If boxing had the equivalent of aspinall, not only would usyk fight him, but he would fight him in his own city and beat him

Can't compare gsp or fedor to usyk either. Usyk is 38 and has never been stopped in over 300 amateur fights that I'm aware (dropped to the body) or as a pro.

Will we ever get a fighter like this? Or because of the mix of styles, is it too much to expect such dominance. Especially as an older fighter
 
So , just to be clear , is the criteria, undefeated, small for the division and pushing 40 ?
 
Elvis. said:
So , just to be clear , is the criteria, undefeated, small for the division and pushing 40 ?
Fighting in opponents back yards and not giving a fuck who is next. Will fight and beat anyone

Gsp is great, as was khabib, but they retired way too early. Usyk is past his prime and still schooling bigger, younger opponents away from home.

I don't think he is the boxing goat, not enough stats, but it's amazing what he's doing at such an advanced age

I just would love to see an mma guy at his lev or Floyd for dominance. But with the mix of styles it's probably too difficult.
 
