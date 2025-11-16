When Will Sherbros Learn...

Mask Of Winters

Steel Belt
Not to hype up a figher like he/she is a destroyer of worlds? All that ever does is guarantee a debut loss.

 
Like Galactus is the devourer of worlds..
images


Islam Makachev, the golden goose of Abdulmanap elite stable, is the devourer of win streaks

images
 
That Wellmaker loss was pretty sweet

That BW that fought on short-notice has very good skills
 
