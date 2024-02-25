When will Serbia or Croatia get a champion?

slavic balkanite
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Feb 24, 2024
- Messages
- 16
- Reaction score
- 1
Serbia and Croatia have perhaps the best athletes in the world: from tennis GOAT djokovic to NBA triple MVP Jokic and Doncic. Croatia finishing 2nd and 3rd at the last 2 world cups, winning gold in handball, waterpolo. Hrgovic fighting Usyk next if Fury pulls out, yet no UFC champion? Miocic upon wining belt says “Croatia we have champion”. Does that count? Or Pat Croatian Sensation Miletich? What about Rakic switching from Austria to Serbia because he has more Balkan fans? CroCop failed in the ufc after being successful in pride and k1. Anyone on the horizon? Will it be a diaspora Croat Serb or a native Croat. Ante delija is champ at pfl. Miocic has Croatian born parents whereas Rachel Ostovich has a great grandfather. Sinosic, Aleksa Camur, right now there’s Steve Erceg from Australia and Turkal from Sweden training in Croatia. Todorovic and Uros Medic native Serbs how far can they go? Stosic had a good run.