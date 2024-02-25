When will Serbia or Croatia get a champion?

S

slavic balkanite

White Belt
@White
Joined
Feb 24, 2024
Messages
16
Reaction score
1
Serbia and Croatia have perhaps the best athletes in the world: from tennis GOAT djokovic to NBA triple MVP Jokic and Doncic. Croatia finishing 2nd and 3rd at the last 2 world cups, winning gold in handball, waterpolo. Hrgovic fighting Usyk next if Fury pulls out, yet no UFC champion? Miocic upon wining belt says “Croatia we have champion”. Does that count? Or Pat Croatian Sensation Miletich? What about Rakic switching from Austria to Serbia because he has more Balkan fans? CroCop failed in the ufc after being successful in pride and k1. Anyone on the horizon? Will it be a diaspora Croat Serb or a native Croat. Ante delija is champ at pfl. Miocic has Croatian born parents whereas Rachel Ostovich has a great grandfather. Sinosic, Aleksa Camur, right now there’s Steve Erceg from Australia and Turkal from Sweden training in Croatia. Todorovic and Uros Medic native Serbs how far can they go? Stosic had a good run.
 
uuNrcf.gif


https://x.com/oktagonofficial/status/1666836947745079296?s=46

I have no idea. Google came up with Velickovic. Apparently he KOd Jiri back in the day. Thats all I got.


<Fedor23>
 
The one long paragraph with no spacing or spelling or punctuation made the op unreadable for me I could only get through the beginning. I’m sure it was mentioned but are there any Croatian or Serbian born fighters in the ufc right now, especially any ranked ones?

And no stipe doesn’t count anymore than Cain counts as a Mexican champion. They are both born and raised in America and they don’t even speak the language of the other countries.
 
roganisonly5foot3 said:
The one long paragraph with no spacing or spelling or punctuation made the op unreadable for me I could only get through the beginning. I’m sure it was mentioned but are there any Croatian or Serbian born fighters in the ufc right now, especially any ranked ones?

And no stipe doesn’t count anymore than Cain counts as a Mexican champion. They are both born and raised in America and they don’t even speak the language of the other countries.
Click to expand...
But he wore checkered shorts
 
roganisonly5foot3 said:
The one long paragraph with no spacing or spelling or punctuation made the op unreadable for me I could only get through the beginning. I’m sure it was mentioned but are there any Croatian or Serbian born fighters in the ufc right now, especially any ranked ones?

And no stipe doesn’t count anymore than Cain counts as a Mexican champion. They are both born and raised in America and they don’t even speak the language of the other countries.
Click to expand...
English is my third language.
 
roganisonly5foot3 said:
The one long paragraph with no spacing or spelling or punctuation made the op unreadable for me I could only get through the beginning. I’m sure it was mentioned but are there any Croatian or Serbian born fighters in the ufc right now, especially any ranked ones?

And no stipe doesn’t count anymore than Cain counts as a Mexican champion. They are both born and raised in America and they don’t even speak the language of the other countries.
Click to expand...
 
If Miocic says Croatia we have a champion. It still doesn’t count because you know better than Miocic?
 
Rakic was raised as Serbian, even though he was born in Austria. That should count for something.
 
slavic balkanite said:
Serbia and Croatia have perhaps the best athletes in the world: from tennis GOAT djokovic to NBA triple MVP Jokic and Doncic. Croatia finishing 2nd and 3rd at the last 2 world cups, winning gold in handball, waterpolo. Hrgovic fighting Usyk next if Fury pulls out, yet no UFC champion? Miocic upon wining belt says “Croatia we have champion”. Does that count? Or Pat Croatian Sensation Miletich? What about Rakic switching from Austria to Serbia because he has more Balkan fans? CroCop failed in the ufc after being successful in pride and k1. Anyone on the horizon? Will it be a diaspora Croat Serb or a native Croat. Ante delija is champ at pfl. Miocic has Croatian born parents whereas Rachel Ostovich has a great grandfather. Sinosic, Aleksa Camur, right now there’s Steve Erceg from Australia and Turkal from Sweden training in Croatia. Todorovic and Uros Medic native Serbs how far can they go? Stosic had a good run.
Click to expand...


“best athletes in the world”


Stop glazing bro

shawn-michaels-suck-it.gif
 
That’s true but were they the crocop shorts? Yo be honest I don’t remember that and I’ve seen pretty much all his ufc fights? Still doesn’t count though

That’s like when an Italian/Irish American reps the Italian flag on his wall in his mantown or a tattoo. They are just showing love for their ancestors they all know that they are American first.
 
slavic balkanite said:
English is my third language.
Click to expand...
That’s impressive good for you I only know 2 but English was my first. Still I’m sure whatever your first language that you learned first used some sort of spacing and punctuation

And I’m not one of those losers who bust peoples balls over perfect grammar or using your instead of you’re or anything like that I don’t use perfect writing on here either who cares we are a bunch of doush bags talking about the ufc on the internet but at least make it readable man come on
 
Serbia literally has the best 2 athletes of the past 5 years in djokovic and jokic. Name countries that have 2 athletes comparable
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,416
Messages
55,143,509
Members
174,637
Latest member
cdelly302

Share this page

Back
Top