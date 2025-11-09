When will people stop doubting Bonfim???

Cheese_&_mma_lover

Cheese_&_mma_lover

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Mar 26, 2017
Messages
814
Reaction score
816
He is more well rounded than anybody in the top 15 right now.

He beats Prates and Garry with his grappling, and beats Brady w his striking. Morales is the only guy that i would favor against him right now.

fighting Colby Covington would be a waste of time. This guy should get a top 5 guy his next fight.
 
You mean the guy that got gifted a decision against 40 year old Wonderboy?

He’s athletic and well-rounded, but little reason to think he beats the legit top guys based on that performance. Maybe was just an off night but highly suspect strategy and tactics.

Good to hear some fans like you have a lot of faith in him. I’d like to see him versus Neal or Buckley.
 
TheMMAnalyst said:
You mean the guy that got gifted a decision against 40 year old Wonderboy?

He’s athletic and well-rounded, but little reason to think he beats the legit top guys based on that performance. Maybe was just an off night but highly suspect strategy and tactics.

Good to hear some fans like you have a lot of faith in him. I’d like to see him versus Neal or Buckley.
Click to expand...

the wonderboy fight wasn't his best showing, but he showed alot of toughness getting through that head kick. wonderboy can still be tricky sometimes.

Buckley and Neal would be easy work.

the skill set is there. I think after his next performance he will cast aside all doubt.
 
he needs to build himself. ideally he makes a name for himself beating either colby or leon next but they won't fight him, and then a fight with buckely. Maybe buckely gives him the chance the rank squatters won't.

but ww division it takes a few years to crack the top 10 and five years to get into the top 5 with all the rank squating.

if he is smart he offers himself up to be shavkats first fight
 
Cheese_&_mma_lover said:
He is more well rounded than anybody in the top 15 right now.

He beats Prates and Garry with his grappling, and beats Brady w his striking. Morales is the only guy that i would favor against him right now.

fighting Colby Covington would be a waste of time. This guy should get a top 5 guy his next fight.
Click to expand...
Lol he hasn't shown any reason to believe that he'd beat the guys you mentioned as easily as you think he would.
 
He's a good grappler but Brady would shut down his guard game and gas him out on top. He doesn't have the wrestling, physicality, or cardio to deal with a guy like Brady.
This dude gassed out and got finished inside 2 rounds by Nicholas Dalby 2 years ago FFS.
 
Cheese_&_mma_lover said:
the wonderboy fight wasn't his best showing, but he showed alot of toughness getting through that head kick. wonderboy can still be tricky sometimes.

Buckley and Neal would be easy work.

the skill set is there. I think after his next performance he will cast aside all doubt.
Click to expand...

You are rating him a lot higher than most.

He’s good for sure, but I doubt he makes “light work” of anyone in the top 10.
 
Why? It seems like he's hit his ceiling. He does well against guys like Brown and looks bad against anyone better.
 
Bro got skinned by Dalby in under 2 rounds lol.

Beating these sorta mid level guys like Brown is pretty close to his ceiling.

The Bumfim Brothers aren't ever being champions.
 
Not a single person scored the fight for him vs Wonder"Boy".... He got gifted an early stoppage last night or would have been KOd
 
Cheese_&_mma_lover said:
He is more well rounded than anybody in the top 15 right now.

He beats Prates and Garry with his grappling, and beats Brady w his striking. Morales is the only guy that i would favor against him right now.

fighting Colby Covington would be a waste of time. This guy should get a top 5 guy his next fight.
Click to expand...

1762724083279.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

don't ask
Has one division ever had so many shake-ups on a single night? Last night blew up WW's rankings. (Update: Brady was #2, now #7. Ruthless times)
2
Replies
32
Views
655
jeff7b9
jeff7b9
AmbassadorFright
How much does Garry's win over Belal really mean?
2
Replies
20
Views
560
STAY GOLD
STAY GOLD
methrogenn
Matchups to make in the Welterweight Division
Replies
5
Views
216
swarrrm
swarrrm
Adamant
War Wagon Four big fights to make at WW since UFC 322
2 3
Replies
48
Views
930
Adamant
Adamant
joy2day
With the matches announced, what is the situation in the WW division now?
Replies
10
Views
504
TITS
TITS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,622
Messages
58,450,357
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top