When will people stop doubting Bonfim???

Cheese_&_mma_lover
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Mar 26, 2017
- Messages
- 814
- Reaction score
- 816
He is more well rounded than anybody in the top 15 right now.
He beats Prates and Garry with his grappling, and beats Brady w his striking. Morales is the only guy that i would favor against him right now.
fighting Colby Covington would be a waste of time. This guy should get a top 5 guy his next fight.
He beats Prates and Garry with his grappling, and beats Brady w his striking. Morales is the only guy that i would favor against him right now.
fighting Colby Covington would be a waste of time. This guy should get a top 5 guy his next fight.