When will Dana announce ufc 324?

There are only 3 events left scheduled and only one PPV.
Do you think Dana will wait for ufc 323 to finish or announce it sooner?
 
I'd guess New Year's we get an announcement to kick off the Paramount + deal.
 
Jawth said:
I wonder if Disney wont let them promote the future events on air. It makes sense I guess. Save for a massive advertising campaign close to the end on social media and other platforms?
Yeah I don't think they want commercials promoting a direct competitor on their service. I remember when Howard Stern signed with Sirius and promoted the move on his prior radio station, CBS filed a massive lawsuit against him.

That being said, they can announce it and promote on Fight Pass, Social Media, etc
 
They got their big event out of the way now. I think we'll start hearing rumblings shortly. But I think official announcement will be made shortly after Dec 13th.
 
Just shows how bad the UFC is at this shit now.

before UFC sold I feel like they'd have this card announced, set, locked in by now. They'd have done a press conference this week while you have the big MSG card and all the press there. You announce the card, venue, date, have full main card fighters there to do a kickoff press conference.

You use these prime NFL on CBS sundays to push this thing like Fox used to do. Instead Dana will make an IG post a month before announcing the card, no special promotion will be used and they'll end up running it on 10th or 17th against NFL Playoffs. Card wont even be on CBS. I get they want Paramount Plus subs and only a few cards will end up airing on CBS but the first one should be one of those.
 
Maybe when illa stops being a primadonna and settles on a fight. Love watching dude fight csnt stsmand him out the cage
 
CC27 said:
Just shows how bad the UFC is at this shit now.

before UFC sold I feel like they'd have this card announced, set, locked in by now. They'd have done a press conference this week while you have the big MSG card and all the press there. You announce the card, venue, date, have full main card fighters there to do a kickoff press conference.

You use these prime NFL on CBS sundays to push this thing like Fox used to do. Instead Dana will make an IG post a month before announcing the card, no special promotion will be used and they'll end up running it on 10th or 17th against NFL Playoffs. Card wont even be on CBS. I get they want Paramount Plus subs and only a few cards will end up airing on CBS but the first one should be one of those.
Not their fault fighters are injury prone divas. If anything they always try to incentivize short notice fighters giving them better treatment.
 
Streeter said:
Maybe when illa stops being a primadonna and settles on a fight. Love watching dude fight csnt stsmand him out the cage
He is scared shitless to lose now, especially to Paddy.
 
Likely they already have the fights set ji just cannot they promote until ESPN regime is away

also do not forget yaar Danaguru is busy to slap dangal haanji there will be a record-cracking 12 event on 2026
 
fizzlehiss said:
Not their fault fighters are injury prone divas. If anything they always try to incentivize short notice fighters giving them better treatment.
What does that have to do with what I'm saying? They've had months to lock down a card, announce it, get promotion going for it and crickets. Its the lazy planning from this corporate company that doesnt care about shit anymore.
 
CC27 said:
Card wont even be on CBS. I get they want Paramount Plus subs and only a few cards will end up airing on CBS but the first one should be one of those.
I'll have to find the interview but it was Mark Shapiro of TKO and he said he was under the assumption that most if not all of the numbered events should be simulcast on CBS.

I don't see how it isn't on CBS, the ad revenue alone should be tens of millions of dollars which is significant that's why most of the major sports events (NFL, tennis grand slam finals, Olympics, world series, PGA tour majors) are all on network
 
Waiting to hear back on Aspinall´s dad update on his vision.
 
