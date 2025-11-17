When will Dana announce ufc 324?

Just shows how bad the UFC is at this shit now.



before UFC sold I feel like they'd have this card announced, set, locked in by now. They'd have done a press conference this week while you have the big MSG card and all the press there. You announce the card, venue, date, have full main card fighters there to do a kickoff press conference.



You use these prime NFL on CBS sundays to push this thing like Fox used to do. Instead Dana will make an IG post a month before announcing the card, no special promotion will be used and they'll end up running it on 10th or 17th against NFL Playoffs. Card wont even be on CBS. I get they want Paramount Plus subs and only a few cards will end up airing on CBS but the first one should be one of those.