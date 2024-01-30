When Will Bo Nichal Get A Big Fight? What Are They Waiting For?

I could've swore he said he was ready for a jump up this year in competition after he healed from his injuries. Who knows? I think UFC will grant him the skill level he wants and he made the call to hold back. Bo knows more than we do what its like in training against guys in his weight class. Without sharp striking he would be destroyed by a guy like Robocop.
 
svmr_db said:
Bo doesn't even have 10 minutes in the cage as a pro yet, how much of a step up in competition are you expecting?
I think it’s just the headlines w him talking about names like Chimaev and stuff are making people already mentally picture him fighting top guys instead of thinking about a logical progression
 
I'd rather see him fight carnies.
 
Slow your roll. He only has 5 total fights and been competing for a year and a half. Let him develop.
 
2025, he needs lower level guys for 3 more fights
 
