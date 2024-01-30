When Will Bo Nichal Get A Big Fight? What Are They Waiting For?

machidafan99
I believe Weidman was his age the first time he fought Anderson so what's the hold up?
He is literally on the biggest card in some time, UFC 300. That's a "big fight".I believe Weidman was his age the first time he fought Anderson so what's the hold up?
Jon Jones was on the 100 prelims. The UFC have Bo in the same spot.He is literally on the biggest card in some time, UFC 300. That's a "big fight".
It's time to face Khamzat, 28 yrs old is around athletic peak.Bo doesn't even have 10 minutes in the cage as a pro yet, how much of a step up in competition are you expecting?
I think it’s just the headlines w him talking about names like Chimaev and stuff are making people already mentally picture him fighting top guys instead of thinking about a logical progressionBo doesn't even have 10 minutes in the cage as a pro yet, how much of a step up in competition are you expecting?
Hope they step it up soon.Slow your roll. He only has 5 total fights and been competing for a year and a half. Let him develop.
Everybody in the top 10 is already "easy work", why waste time?Let him develop.