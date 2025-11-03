Health When was the last time you took a bath?

When was the last time you took a bath?

  • It's been a few days or so.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • It's been a week or so.

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • It's been a month or so.

    Votes: 2 18.2%

  • It's been 3-4 months or so.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • It's been 6-8 months or so.

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • It's been a year or so.

    Votes: 1 9.1%

  • It's been more than a year or longer.

    Votes: 4 36.4%

  • I've never taken a bath.

    Votes: 2 18.2%
  • Total voters
    11
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
39,868
Reaction score
54,880
(Your vote won't be shown)

I haven't taken a bath in long while now, won't specify though. lol

Just prefer just taking showers, now that I made this thread I probably take a bath asap. : - )

bathReasons-1143723436-770x533-1_jpg
 
A week or so, but I've been in Thailand and using walk-in showers. They're great.

I used to really like baths, but I don't consider them to be effective anymore, and I don't like how my skin feels after a bath either.

I'd rip my bath out of my home and replace it with a walk-in shower, if it didn't cost...
 
I only shower. Obviously I used to bath when I was a kid, but a shower is so more convenient for me plus I don't like the idea of sitting in my dirty water. They can definitely be relaxing though.
 
I don't like the idea of water that touched my feet to touch the frank and beans.

If I knew as a kid what I know now, I probably wouldn't have gone into the ocean or pools.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Social Are you in between the ages of 35 to 45?
3 4 5
Replies
81
Views
2K
Swamps
Swamps

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,338
Messages
58,036,321
Members
175,913
Latest member
loki808

Share this page

Back
Top