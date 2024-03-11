Social When was the last time you had a good belly laugh?

Has to be @jeff7b9 recent thread. Your reactions to the deer was funny af for some reason.

Thanks for the laughs again.

My dogs caught a deer

My wife put up a backing net behind my daughters soccer goal and it has caused a decent amount of havoc for the local wildlife. First a bunny got caught in it (I freed it and it hopped away) and in the video here, my dogs caught a deer. Prior to when the video starts the poor dumbfuck deer...
And @Pliny Pete post on this thread below. Fucken hilarious, thank you.

"No, you're a grown ass man, it's your own responsibility to function like an adult, set an alarm and be ready when you need to be, I personally would've put in extra effort to make sure a friend made it on time but he aint your mom, bro
Does he also have to wipe your ass and deal with school bullies for you?"

Dick / Not a dick

So yesterday I overslept and missed my flight which resulted in me being on standby and luckily getting the last seat on the last plane of the day 12 hours after the flight I missed. The person I was traveling with only sent one text to see if I were awake, as we were meeting in the lobby of...
Watching YeahMad dad joke competitions on the YouTubes. Often have good laughs talking shit with/to coworkers and buds and sharing random internet bullshit
 
