When was the last time we went a month without a card?

mb23100 said: I don't remember a break this long in awhile. Didn't they typically do a NYE-ish event? Click to expand...

Been the norm recently. Last year the gap was from Dec 16th to Jan 13th and the year prior it was Dec 17th to Jan 14th.2018 was the last time they did a card around the holidays. That was the event that they had to move from Vegas to Cali on a weeks notice because Jones failed a drug test