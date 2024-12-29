When was the last time we went a month without a card?

Not the next card but the next PPV is probably the most stacked card since 300. The wait is fine by meThe wait won’t even be worth it
2018 was the last time they did a card around the holidays. That was the event that they had to move from Vegas to Cali on a weeks notice because Jones failed a drug testI don't remember a break this long in awhile. Didn't they typically do a NYE-ish event?
There's this thing called Rizin you filthy casual.I don't remember a break this long in awhile. Didn't they typically do a NYE-ish event?