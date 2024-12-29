When was the last time we went a month without a card?

I don't remember a break this long in awhile. Didn't they typically do a NYE-ish event?
 
I'm pretty sure it was even longer last year :(
 
Good thing Bellator and PFL have steady income and aren’t cancelling events we always have them in the meantime.
 
I love it because I get to laugh at the addicts. One of the things that kept me going during my first ever weight-loss challenge like 30 years ago was seeing other people suffer and falter.
 
Been the norm recently. Last year the gap was from Dec 16th to Jan 13th and the year prior it was Dec 17th to Jan 14th.

I don't remember a break this long in awhile. Didn't they typically do a NYE-ish event?
2018 was the last time they did a card around the holidays. That was the event that they had to move from Vegas to Cali on a weeks notice because Jones failed a drug test
 
Prolly like 50hrs worth of slaps if yuh start today fam yuh all caught up for di next event 💯👌

Here's John Dodson's wife vs Paige



#PowerSlap
 
and we are coming back to a WMMA main event lol. I'm just gonna skip it and wait for UFC 311, that card is one of the best cards in recent memory, arguably better than every card other than UFC 300 in the past 5 years
 
