When was it good to be old?

People talk about what era it was good to have a childhood, like the 80s and 90s. Ninja Turtles and shit.



In the 1940s it would suck to be young cause if you’re 18 you’re either running up a beech at Nazi bullets or someone in your family is fighting in a war. Might have been better to be a senior then.



People talk about when it was fun to be in your prime which I think for a lot of men might have been in the 1960s when 1 dude could feed a family of 5 on one job with no degree, drink all day at work, pinch every ass in the neighbourhood… basically do whatever you want.



It would suck to be a senior today because you are so easy to get scammed with AI, seniors care is super expensive and people do granny dumping (leaving your elderly parent on a street corner and never coming back)



What times in history do you think it was best to be a senior citizen?