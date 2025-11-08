When was it good to be old?

Aegon Spengler

Aegon Spengler

People talk about what era it was good to have a childhood, like the 80s and 90s. Ninja Turtles and shit.

In the 1940s it would suck to be young cause if you’re 18 you’re either running up a beech at Nazi bullets or someone in your family is fighting in a war. Might have been better to be a senior then.

People talk about when it was fun to be in your prime which I think for a lot of men might have been in the 1960s when 1 dude could feed a family of 5 on one job with no degree, drink all day at work, pinch every ass in the neighbourhood… basically do whatever you want.

It would suck to be a senior today because you are so easy to get scammed with AI, seniors care is super expensive and people do granny dumping (leaving your elderly parent on a street corner and never coming back)

What times in history do you think it was best to be a senior citizen?
 
It's not when, but more of where, and the answer is Thailand. Pretty good and cheap healthcare, and...


 
Never. Even when life expectancy was topping out around 36, those last 6 sucked I'm sure.

Hot showers in the home wasn't even possible until 1889 when the first safe water heaters were invented.

Before that and shit like toilet paper? All life just bumped their stank ass uglies before taking cold baths afterwards to get all of us here.

I don't think anyone truly enjoys old age
 
I’m going to put myself in a retirement home, along with my XBox and a drum of kratom, and just sit back and relax. So hopefully it will be pretty good for me.
Oh yeah, and my wife will be there too.
 
Brah, people heated water up for baths before indoor plumbing/hot showers were invented.
 
For sure, but I'm just saying life's only been relatively awesome compared to dying from the flu or diarrhea for less than 200 years or so lol

Now we live so long that our brains fail us if our body doesn't first

I just don't think it's ever been "good to be old,"
We just make the best of it
 
Teenagers dying at the age of thirty due to awful work conditions and dying in a hail of gunfire to stop an evil regime invading everyone and massacring everyone in sight = great times.

Us not doing that and rampaging over the internet as fat retards = weak times.

Bring back hanging.
 
right now.

old enough to remember a purer time before internet, old enough to remember actual what felt like movements/scenes and old enough now to avoid a draft.

i remember when entertainment was good.
 
Define old...
I regular hear horror stories from elder care.
 
It's better now than ever before with all the advanced health care.
 
