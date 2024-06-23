  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

International When Trump says: "I end the war in 24 hours"

He means the standard whiny bitches will run into any thread that says trump to cry like little bitches

Also trump has already bombed Russians once but no that’s not what he means

A he’s talking out of his/extreme hyperbole

B he’ll negotiate a settlement that includes the crimea they took under Obama but the whiny bitches didn’t whine about because it’s cool when they do it and probably some of the eastern most parts where this all started

C the whiny bitches will whine about this u less Biden does it then it’ll be how racist you are for noticing it
 
He'll call the Ukraine president and say "End the war in 24 hours or i'll make sure you never get any military aid from anyone ever again".

Then it's not his problem anymore as far as he is concerned.
 
It means that he will ship more nukes so there is not a Gaza/Ukraine to fight against Israel/Gaza.

But honestly, I feel like it is just gonna be one of his empty promises like rectifying ObamaCare or getting Mexico to pay for the wall.
 
andnowweknow said:
He'll redirect it to Russia. Because Putin loves us and Ukraine is actually just a bunch of Nazis.
Not happening. You need Congressional approval to do that.

But Trump can veto aid bills to Ukraine.
 
You think Soros wants to be kicked out of Ukraine..
Little Soros and Hunter Biden fucking around in Ukraine - shady shit

Americans being played with a complicit MSM

 
- He also said something about building a wall.
Unless he already had talks with Putin. No president will stop him. Maybe if Russian decide to kill uncle Wlad
 
Hog-train said:
He will just stop any military aid to Ukraine. That's what he means.
- The gears of War will kill him if he does that. Till middle of 2023, Uk made 100 bi. Dont know how much now.
 
