https://dailyboulder.com/four-us-soldiers-killed-after-going-missing-during-training-mission-near-belarusian-border-trump-says-he-hasnt-been-briefed-on-incident/I guess they need to add Trump to the Signal thread so he knows what is going on.
Either Trump was busy getting another IV, taking an old man nap or booking a tee time to be bothered.
This honestly makes me think everyone else is running the government and they don’t bother looping the President in. This is why you don’t elect an 80 year old Sundowning dude as President. They don’t have the stamina for it.