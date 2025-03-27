Crime When told Trump did not know 4 US soldiers died in Lithuania

44nutman

44nutman

The Original Nut of Sherdog
@Gold
Joined
Mar 10, 2010
Messages
24,871
Reaction score
30,859
I guess they need to add Trump to the Signal thread so he knows what is going on.
Either Trump was busy getting another IV, taking an old man nap or booking a tee time to be bothered.
This honestly makes me think everyone else is running the government and they don’t bother looping the President in. This is why you don’t elect an 80 year old Sundowning dude as President. They don’t have the stamina for it.
 
Pump is informed long ago.

Looks that they were for short term exercises, had used tracked device and appeared somewhere .. maybe get in water or like this.
There isn't evidence that they had been " killed ". Media clickbait as usually.

They earlier had one case when drunk guy outside from exercises had car accident... then POTUS was Biden and he get informed quickly.
 
