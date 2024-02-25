When Superman and Batman become public domain in a Decade

When Superman and Batman Copyrights Expire in a Decade, Will It Be Kryptonite for DC? Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman will lose copyright protection in the 2030s, and DC is planning ahead for a world of public domain superheroes.

Interesting to see if people try and make movies off of this. there are limitations to how they can depict them in movies. I believe they need to use the version of the character on the expiration date. so no Alfred for example. (robin and joker copyrights are only a year later than batman)A sad fact of Hollywood is that while superheroes never truly die, all copyrights do. On Jan. 1, Disney lost control of “Steamboat Willie,” and within 24 hours two horror-comedies starring Mickey Mouse were announced. The DC characters are the next major expirations looming on the horizon. Superman and Lois Lane will enter the public domain in 2034, followed by Batman in 2035, the Joker in 2036 and Wonder Woman in 2037.Chris Sims, a comic book author and Batman expert, expects a flood of unauthorized Batman comics to hit the stands as soon as the copyright expires.“There’s going to be 100 of them,” he says. “They’re going to have them ready to go.”