When Superman and Batman become public domain in a Decade

Interesting to see if people try and make movies off of this. there are limitations to how they can depict them in movies. I believe they need to use the version of the character on the expiration date. so no Alfred for example. (robin and joker copyrights are only a year later than batman)

When Superman and Batman Copyrights Expire in a Decade, Will It Be Kryptonite for DC?

Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman will lose copyright protection in the 2030s, and DC is planning ahead for a world of public domain superheroes.
"
A sad fact of Hollywood is that while superheroes never truly die, all copyrights do. On Jan. 1, Disney lost control of “Steamboat Willie,” and within 24 hours two horror-comedies starring Mickey Mouse were announced. The DC characters are the next major expirations looming on the horizon. Superman and Lois Lane will enter the public domain in 2034, followed by Batman in 2035, the Joker in 2036 and Wonder Woman in 2037.

Chris Sims, a comic book author and Batman expert, expects a flood of unauthorized Batman comics to hit the stands as soon as the copyright expires.

“There’s going to be 100 of them,” he says. “They’re going to have them ready to go.”
"
 
As a lifelong comics fan, I may actually be looking forward to this. The best stories tend to be the "Elseworld" or out-of-continuity tales. And this will give some of the absolutely writers that have come up with insane shit over the past 10+ years a non-canon, non-commercial outlet.
 
variety.com

variety.com

We can expect to see a lot more people, especially football players, be named after batman and superman

_71075377_batman-suparman-02a.jpg
 
This IC will never stop making me giggle. BTW, this is real. Our ID really looks like this.
also another random FYI: bin means "son of", so Batman is the name of the person you see in the photo, Suparman is his dads name.

I'm not knowledgable about copyright law and going back to "public domain", can't DC just purchase them back? Like movie IP or something. I used to hear movie studios making shitty movies every few years so that can keep their IP, something about if they lapse a certain amount of duration, other studios can use it.
 
No after 95 years that first version of batman is fair game. But not the other characters and stuff established about batman in later DC editions.
 
OR people could just create interesting characters and storylines without falling back on some lame superhero created 100 years ago.
 
what-wut said:
A sad fact of Hollywood is that while superheroes never truly die, all copyrights do. On Jan. 1, Disney lost control of “Steamboat Willie,” and within 24 hours two horror-comedies starring Mickey Mouse were announced.
I wonder whether Disney isnt secretly financing this stuff as a way of building a case for longer copywrites, "if stuff does public domain you'll be subjected to shitty edgelord horror versions of the characters".
 
blaseblase said:
OR people could just create interesting characters and storylines without falling back on some lame superhero created 100 years ago.
Naah, I don't care about superman tbh or any other superhero but batman is different. He's human, you can just do straight up detective stories with him. Noir batman is a really cool idea for a movie imo.
 
