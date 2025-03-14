  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

When Strickland criticizes Caucus fighters for posing with Kadyrov...

Does he not understand the other cultural-political mental frames where people would think the same about him supporting a president who executively signs off on the destructions of thousands of innocent lives?

Do you think he's intellectually capable of wrapping his mind around that idea or is he too stupid to even consider that his limited environment & information space leads him to be biased?

He makes so many ignorant comments about DPP, Adesanya, Khamzat, etc., even disrespects his own country's military.

This guy is so stupid and annoying.
 
Maybe he doesn't approve of Kadyrov's treatment of gays in his country, but if Sean was politically informed, he would know that it's impossible for Kadyrov to have mistreated gays, because Kadyrov apparently did a census and found that there are in fact no gay people in all of Chechnya.
 
Hasn't Sean tweeted about getting frustrated that everything seems to be Israel First instead of America First?
I kinda get the impression that he's starting to wake up a bit.

A lot of the stuff he has been saying recently is very left-wing, even if he doesn't actually understand that.
 
I kinda get the impression that he's starting to wake up a bit.

A lot of the stuff he has been saying recently is very left-wing, even if he doesn't actually understand that.
Aye. I think we're giving Strickland a bit too much credit by assuming he's thought out his "political stance" whatsoever.
 
Does Sean even drink Real American Beer

beer-2.jpg
 
A lot of working class solidarity stuff

He's a big fan of Luigi

Sean Strickland gets honest about Luigi Mangione in eye-opening rant against crony capitalism ahead of UFC 312: "They've infected the government"

Sean Strickland recently gave his unfiltered opinion on Luigi Mangione while delivering a fiery rant against crony capitalism.
he's also against big corporations but has donated money to trump(the nepo baby billionaire)'s campaign, he's not the brightest
 
